DENVER, and CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based tech company ToolCASE LLC has announced a new partnership with Allied Solutions of Carmel, Indiana. The companies are teaming up to bring an innovative new fraud and loss mitigation solution to their financial institution clients.

ToolCASE is a leading provider of real time analytics and artificial intelligence with over 20 years of experience supporting both banks and credit unions nationally. Allied Solutions provides insurance, lending, and marketing products to financial institutions nationwide. They are combining their expertise to develop a sophisticated, leading-edge fraud prevention solution targeted to the financial service providers.

Fraud is a serious and ever-evolving problem in the financial services industry. The new tools being developed by ToolCASE and Allied Solutions will enable clients to detect and curb fraud in a variety of ways, including the ability to analyze large databases to spot suspicious activities and make unusual trends and patterns visible.

"Allied Solutions is a proven leader in the financial service industry. We are delighted that our partnership recognizes the value and potential of RembrandtAi artificial intelligence insight. Customers will reap significant benefits from our combined expertise and commitment to solving complex problems through the power of AI," said ToolCASE CEO Leon Farfel.

Financial institutions face a growing threat of fraud losses as digital banking expands. This collaborative partnership brings financial institutions a sustainable and effective holistic approach to fraud and loss mitigation.

"The number of financial transactions that take place every day is enormous, and trying to monitor them for fraud manually, or with inefficient tools, can quickly become overwhelming." said Patrick Touhey, Senior VP of Allied Solutions' bond department. "Our new partnership with ToolCASE will enable us to leverage the power of data analytics to monitor, detect and deter fraudulent activities in real time," said Touhey.

About ToolCASE

Headquartered in the Denver Technological Center, ToolCASE provides clients throughout the U.S. with a comprehensive suite of AI based solutions and services. The company's flagship RembrandAi delivers best-in-class analytics, visualization, and insight to solve complex enterprise challenges. ToolCASE solutions support a variety of industries, including financial services, business services, airlines, oil and gas, retail and online stores, health and medical, government, manufacturing, and transportation.

About Allied solutions, LLC

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, and marketing products to financial institutions in the U.S. Allied Solutions uses technology-based products and services customized to meet the needs of 4,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions maintains 10 regional offices and service centers around the country and is a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc. Visit alliedsolutions.net to learn more.

Media Contact

Sam Piccolotti, ToolCASE, +1 (720) 490-4170, spiccolotti@toolcase.com

Amy Hearn, Allied Solutions, 972-447-3703, Amy.hearn@alliedsolutions.net

 

SOURCE ToolCASE

