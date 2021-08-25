SAN DIEGO , Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an exclusive SupplyPro reseller since 2005, Tooling Intelligence has developed an excellent reputation for not only working with industrial distributors and manufacturing customers to determine the most efficient solution, but has developed a world-class training, installation and support organization. Supporting thousands of devices across 47 countries, manufacturing systems in Europe will significantly lower costs and dramatically improve time to market. TI is committed to a significant parts inventory to facilitate expedited service from TI's experienced technicians.
"The journey doesn't end once the system is installed," says Richard Swaffield, Managing Director of TI, "we make sure it delivers measurable benefits to your bottom line. We pride ourselves on the highest level of customer service and support throughout the process. Whether new to inventory management, during set up or integrating internal systems or delivering advanced technical assistance, the Tooling Intelligence team are on hand to deliver exceptional support every step of the way."
Tooling Intelligence is exclusively focused on SupplyPro inventory solutions versus using a hodgepodge of mixed range vending hardware and software suppliers to leverage the sale of industrial products. TI delivers seamless, integrated solutions that are considered the easiest to set-up and operate in the industry. Its dedicated support staff and service engineers respond to service calls within 2 hours and complete 95% of support requests the same day. TI will be expanding its facilities beyond state-of-the-art manufacturing to include a demonstration, education and conference center, to facilitate on-site/remote learning, video-based training and trouble shooting, and hands-on demonstrations of both hardware and software.
According to Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro, "Tooling Intelligence has been a key resource and dependable partner in Europe for a long time with an excellent track record. We have enormous confidence in their ability to extend the SupplyPro brand throughout Europe and represent us professionally and technically. We are looking forward to working with their technical team more closely as we develop and launch new products. We will depend on Richard and the TI support and engineering team to represent the international customer requirements in our product development. We are particularly excited to work closely with TI on some upcoming new products that will have a significant impact on how inventories are managed globally." Miller said, "We have great expectations for Tooling Intelligence and expect them to have a significant presence in Europe and beyond." Swaffield responded, "SupplyPro's trust in us and our expanded role gives us an independent platform to extend our business and deliver market-leading industrial vending solutions across the globe."
About Tooling Intelligence
Tooling Intelligence is a leading inventory solutions company providing systems, support, installation, service and training in 47 countries around the globe. With extensive dedicated technical resources, TI delivers a comprehensive range of point-of-use inventory solutions that allow a company to maximise its efficiency and return on investment within the supply chain. With over 50 years of industrial distribution and manufacturing experience, TI management understands the challenge of using technology to improve the bottom line. Having been manufacturing executives, they can understand your objectives and design, build and configure a system that meets specific business requirements, whether that's as a stand-alone system, an expansion or a fully integrated dispensing solution. If you have an existing inventory solution, Tooling Intelligence can provide preventative maintenance, service, support and upgrades. For more information visit: toolingintelligence.co.uk.
About SupplyPro
SupplyPro is the leading end-to-end industrial materials management solutions provider, leveraging the most advanced Big Data Analytics techniques to dramatically transform the industrial distribution and manufacturing industries. The SupplyPro platform combines the power and flexibility of the cloud with mobile solutions and the industry's first modular, IoT-enabled smart inventory control system. More than 1.5 million monthly users, from manufacturing to aerospace and high-tech fabrication, rely on the SupplyPro platform to increase efficiencies, profitability and competitiveness. Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro has collected and analyzed inventory data from over a trillion transactions for more than two decades, giving the company the ability to deliver business intelligence and insights for inventory management that no one else can. For more information visit: https://www.supplypro.com/
Media Contact
Richard Swaffield, Tooling Intelligence, Ltd., 07712 716921, richardswaffield@toolingintelligence.co.uk
Marcy Rivard, SupplyPro, Inc., 9495107101, mrivard@supplypro.com
SOURCE Tooling Intelligence, Ltd.