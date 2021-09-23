LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toolots Inc., a rapidly growing e-commerce platform for industrial equipment, has landed a $3 million investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to accelerate its growth. The revenue-based investment package will support the continued expansion of products and inventories that are the cornerstones of Toolots accelerating revenue growth.
Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Cerritos, California, "With nearly 3,000 merchants across the globe relying on Toolots' platform to meet the needs of more than 50,000 customers, Toolots clearly has demonstrated the superior value proposition of a direct-sales, e-commerce model for industrial equipment," said Jason Fu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toolots. "Toolots has been rapidly adding new merchants and new product lines, allowing our company to provide unrivaled product selection and availability, timely delivery and after-sale support, all with extremely competitive pricing."
Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said "Toolots has successfully built relationships in industrial-equipment verticals ranging from material-handling to laboratory equipment and metal machine tools. These relationships, in combination with the knowledge of Toolots' staff and its U.S. distribution facilities, position the company to create new marketplace efficiencies. Manufacturers and customers alike benefit from the highly innovative Toolots platform."
The investment is a revenue-based finance arrangement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the investment will be repaid through Toolots' future revenue.
About Toolots
Toolots is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology. Based in California, Toolots is dedicated to selling high-quality manufacturing equipment at the best price, and delivering it fast. Learn more at http://www.Toolots.com.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
