TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2007, Virtual Vocations has connected jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings from expert-vetted employers that prioritize flexibility at work—and that includes location flexibility. But just because you have the chance to work from anywhere doesn't mean that everywhere is ideal for working remotely.
In its latest report, Virtual Vocations unveils the top 10 U.S. cities both for professionals currently working from home and for jobseekers looking to pursue new remote work options.
Virtual Vocations' report on Top 10 Cities for Remote Work in 2021 also highlights local coworking centers and shared office spaces available for those who prefer to work outside of the house, even if it's only every once in a while.
The cities named by Virtual Vocations as among the best in the nation for remote work were ranked based on a variety of factors including affordability and cost of living, the prevalence of remote jobs in the area, the availability of high-speed internet access, the state's total tax burden and business friendliness, and access to restaurants and bars as well as adventure and green spaces.
Notably, 6 of the 10 cities highlighted by Virtual Vocations are located in the Midwest in states like Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.
"As employees push to continue working remotely, it has become apparent that many also want the freedom to relocate to more family-friendly or economically feasible areas of the country," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "Highlighting optimal remote work locations throughout the U.S. for current jobseekers and remote workers is an important part of Virtual Vocations' mission of bringing continued awareness to data and the benefits of remote work."
Virtual Vocations' new report on Top 10 Cities for Remote Work in 2021 cites internal data as well as data obtained from sources like Broadband Now, WalletHub, and MERIC and reports from CNBC, MPH Online, U.S. News & World Report, Outforia, and Restaurant.org.
The top five cities for remote work as named by Virtual Vocations are as follows:
5. Kalamazoo, Michigan
4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
3. Moline/Rock Island, Illinois
2. Grand Rapids, Michigan
1. Hickory, North Carolina
For more information about remote work in these cities and elsewhere or to see the full list of top places in the U.S. for remote work, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-10-cities-for-remote-work-in-2021/
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
