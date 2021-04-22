ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of use, Florida Tour & Rental Operators share their feedback after using a new Activity Booking Software named Rockon Recreation Rentals. When evaluating whether a software integration that serves at such a core element of the business's operation; it does not go without some heavy scrutiny and critical assessment.
Activity Booking Software is important in so many ways to these operators, and there is a pretty wide variety of different providers on the market today. To some degree, they all have basic online reservation functionality that remains front and center as a box-to-check for most Tour & Rental Operators, but the savvy operators looking to grow are demanding more. It is no secret, that consumer online purchasing behaviors have continued to evolve post pandemic. Operators know this too, and they are expecting more from their booking service partnerships.
When we spoke with several of the new users of the software, there was pretty clear insights that were unexpectedly similar. The first strand of consistency was the ability of the software to help them grow. Captain Mark B., who runs a boat and jet ski rental operation out of Central Florida exclaimed, "Rockon's site has the digital pull, that we simply did not have before coming on board." Captain Mark stated that this has helped his business grow, "...140% and growing." Similarly, another operator, Jay P. who rents Kayaks, Paddleboards, and more out of Gainesville, FL area, states his company now has the ability to, "reach other markets in South Florida that was harder to reach prior [to joining]" and has, "...increased his traffic by quite a bit," as a result of his Activity Booking Software.
Another trend that was drawn was the ease of use. Captain Parker, who runs a Manatee Tour operator out of Homosassa who has been using his Tour Operator Software for nearly a year now reported that he, "...didn't know a booking service could be so good." Jay P. in Gainesville, FL explained that it only took him, "...3 days to really get on top of it and almost master it.", whereas other name-brand booking systems he used in the past he reported that he, "...[doesn't] think I ever really did master it."
The last but not least, strand of consistency found was the ability of the software to create accounting reports. Captain Mark B. in Central Florida explains his Activity Booking Software has, "...saved us a lot of time in clerical work, and made us more efficient." Jay P. in Gainesville, FL shares that the reporting is a, "...critical function to their business because of their unique partnerships."
These are the top 3 results of feedback reported by Florida Tour & Rental Operators after using the Rockon Recreation Rental Activity Booking Software. They're voices are heard loud and clear that their software needs are heightened even more in this day and age. The need for growth support, time savings, and clarity in accounting all appear to be paramount to their expectations to compete with the fierce competition of activity providers in Florida.
