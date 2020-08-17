WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a list of the top 46 HR consultants from around the world. Each company was vetted and ranked using qualitative and quantitative data such as work quality, experience, market leadership, and client reviews.
The leading companies are as follows:
1. People Business
2. Active Strategy
3. Bambee
4. Talent Place
5. Performia
6. Whitecollars
7. DON'T SWEAT LIFE, INC.
8. CNA International IT
9. Epic Culture
10. MPWR Coaching
11. Humareso
12. Way Solutions
13. Forshay
14. Accel HR Consultants
15. DHR International
16. Boyden
17. Empirical Consulting
18. Bee Talents
19. TM8 Recruitment
20. Ahead Human Resources
21. Professional Staff Recruitment
22. KIAT
23. Stonehill
24. Circa Logica Group
25. ITExpert
26. Prometeo
27. Art2Hire
28. LeaderHR
29. SevenStar HR
30. Resource Development Co Inc
31. MoveUp
32. CIMA Staffing
33. TopSource Global Solutions
34. The Segal Group
35. Core Recruit
36. Mercer
37. HR Factory
38. Aon
39. Echo
40. Contique Global
41. Covent Informatics
42. Kriate Consultants
43. SeeKing HR
44. Growup Technologies
45. FEG Outsourcing
46. FNH Accounting &
"Human resources are a vital yet often overlooked element of an organization. From culture to benefits, it's important for an organization to do best by its employees," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "The right human resources consultant can help you continuously improve and take your organization to the next level."
Clutch's effort to identity top HR consulting companies is ongoing. HR consultants are encouraged to join the platform to market their services and be a part of future reports.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/consultants.
