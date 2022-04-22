Constellation Research Awards Leading Voices for ESG in Celebration of Earth Day
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Constellation Research released its inaugural ESG50, an elite list of the top sustainability-focused executives championing pragmatic environmental, social, and governance strategies. Each executive demonstrates excellence in establishing and building new business models, implementing emerging technologies and leading in an ethical and humane manner.
The winners will be recognized during the virtual ESG50 Ceremony on September 22, 2022.
"The opportunities to apply exponential technologies to help with ESGs bring hope that stakeholder and shareholder interests can be balanced while achieving ESG goals," noted R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "Advancements in analytics, automation, and AI play a key role, however, it is the human touch required to lead organizations through this transition that brings the ESG50 to the forefront of pragmatic approaches that have massive improvements for society."
The ESG50 recognizes the world's most influential executives across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail and manufacturing, to name a few. Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts power the selection process each year. The selected executives enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.
"Our ESG50 honorees have been leaders and innovators on environmental, social and governance initiatives," said Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "Their efforts have carved a path for others now that emissions disclosures and climate-risk reporting are moving from a voluntary effort into a mandatory exercise for all public companies. We honor the initiative and commitment these executives have demonstrated on sustainability issues."
This year's ESG50 winners can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/esg50/2022
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
