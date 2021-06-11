LAKELAND, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hello Florida today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Hello Florida is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Hello Florida founder Alysia Cortes, known as the Unicorn Realtor®, has more than 20 years of experience in Central Florida's real estate industry. Motivated by her genuine passion for helping others, Cortes has broken barriers and exceeded expectations throughout her life. She received top awards from her previous brokerage and won The Ledger's Best of Central Florida Award in the real estate agent category in 2019 and has been in the top ranking from 2018-2020.
Hello Florida works with a range of buyers and sellers and has expertise in residential real estate, relocations, and new construction throughout Central Florida. The team is passionate about helping local first responders, as Cortes' husband, Carlos, is a long-time Lakeland police officer and fellow real estate agent.
Partnering with Side will ensure Hello Florida remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Hello Florida with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Hello Florida will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Family and community are paramount to me," said Alysia Cortes. "I want to build a well-respected, well-established brand and lead a team of successful Realtors®. Without a partner like Side, it would be difficult to achieve this goal. Having Side working behind-the-scenes taking care of our marketing, legal services, and technology, I can focus on giving back to my community and better serve my clients — all while growing my business."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Hello Florida
Hello Florida is a boutique real estate firm run by community-driven, passionate professionals who love nothing more than getting their clients what they want. The team has more than two decades of experience in Central Florida real estate, from Tampa to Orlando and everywhere in between. When homeownership seems out of reach, the Hello Florida team makes it possible. For more information, visit http://www.hellofloridarealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
