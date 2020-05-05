ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital4, a woman-owned SaaS data technology company specializing in global screening for risk management, is pleased to announce another key addition to the Board of Advisors. Kellan Williams recently joined Vital4's board after working closely as a key member of the Vital4 team to assist in the development of their cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning algorithms.
Kellan Williams is the CEO and Chief Data Scientist of his Ohio-based consulting firm W Analytics. Kellan is passionate about driving innovation and new product development via the most advanced Machine Learning, NLP, and AI models.
His expertise is in applying supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms to real business problems to create lasting strategic and operational advantages for his clients.
Kellan is a thought leader in leveraging text analytics, advanced forecasting, and predictive modeling to drive smart business innovations. W Analytics uses a proprietary machine learning product called %k Foresight to drive predictive stock market insights for hedge funds and other professional institutions.
Kellan has 15 years of experience applying advanced analytics in nearly every sector and has held data science and analytics roles at Huntington National Bank, IBM, Safelite Autoglass, L Brands, PC Mall and Abercrombie and Fitch. His entrepreneurial spirit drives his curiosity to push the limits of what is possible and disrupt the status quo. He graduated from Ohio State University in under three years with a degree in Operations Management in 2005.
Kellan recently commented on his role with Vital4: "Working with Vital4 to develop new innovative solutions has been extremely fulfilling. The advanced capabilities we've created using AI and Machine Learning put Vital4 well ahead of the competitors in this space and provides a level of human augmentation that will be a competitive advantage for years to come. Many leadership teams talk about applying data science capabilities in the future, but Vital4's leadership is pushing the envelope today for its clients. I'm excited to continue to apply the experience I have to help accelerate the growth curve at Vital4."
Vital4's CTO, Pat Deeb, said, "I am incredibly excited and honored to have Kellan join the Vital4 Team. I've had the pleasure of working very closely with Kellan for nearly two years on strategic projects to enhance our technology platform, and bringing him on as an Advisor will only serve to strengthen these endeavors. Kellan has and will continue to be instrumental in Vital4's success and innovation initiatives, and we welcome him with the utmost of motivation and highly anticipate the great milestones we'll accomplish together."
Vital4's Board of Advisors includes highly accomplished professionals with extensive combined experience in mergers and acquisitions, healthcare technology, SaaS, background screening, due diligence, data science, analytics and AML/KYC compliance. The advisors will be influential in guiding Vital4's overall strategy, growth and helping Vital4 lead the next generation of data and regulatory compliance innovations.
About Vital4
Vital4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, Vital4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes. Vital4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.
