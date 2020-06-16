NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Analytics, a leading AI & advanced analytics consulting firm, today announced it has been named a 'Leader' in specialized insights services by Forrester Research in its report, 'The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020'. The report evaluates the 13 most significant insights services providers, as identified by Forrester. Download report.
"As businesses prepare for the aftermath of COVID-19, a couple of things have become clear - the shift to digital and the usage of data to effectively navigate the market and economy. We find ourselves placed right at the center of this transformation. Our investments in the right people, culture, methodologies, technology, and business solutions put us in a great place to help our clients survive and thrive," said Kishor Gummaraju, Chief Customer Officer, Tiger Analytics. He added, "We believe that the recognition as a leader from Forrester serves as a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming the most sought-after full service AI & advanced analytics consulting firm."
The Forrester report says, "Customer references give Tiger Analytics top scores for all technical categories as well as for data, analytics, and insights delivery, and they suggest only slight improvements possible in business advisory and implementation. References appreciate Tiger's openness to sharing IP, investment in cocreation, and commitment to a culture of partnership. All references report positive outcomes, are confident that Tiger 'can remain on the cutting edge,' and 'enthusiastically sing their praises'." The report also notes, "Tiger reports low attrition and emphasizes culture, the 'Tiger Way,' as a core value. Tiger excels at employee experience, offering not only training but also mentoring programs to guide career paths and transfer knowledge."
All of the vendors evaluated in the report have advanced data competency, advanced analytics & AI competency, functional breadth, vertical penetration, heritage, and a market presence with annual revenues of at least $50 million. The providers were assessed on three categories – current offering, strategy, and market presence.
About Tiger Analytics
Tiger Analytics specializes in building AI and analytics solutions that enable enterprises to generate business value from data. The company brings deep expertise in marketing science, customer analytics, operations analytics, and risk analytics, and is a trusted partner for several Fortune 500 companies. To know more, visit www.tigeranalytics.com.