ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has been named a strong performer in the The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services In North America, Q2 2020. The report is created to help infrastructure and operations professionals understand which providers matter most and how they stack up against one another, assisting them in selecting the right partner for their needs.
According to the Forrester report, "Hosted private cloud retains its position in the hearts and minds of I&O professionals because it sits between the public and private cloud alternatives while offering at least some of the benefits of both. Often, I&O pros are drawn to its greater flexibility and higher level of perceived control. Customers also embrace hosted private cloud because of its stronger suitability for regulatory compliance and greater degree of control compared with public cloud."
The report makes note of Otava's integration of offerings from Veeam, VMware and Zerto and data centers across three continents. According to The Forrester Wave™, "Otava pursues SMB customers with high compliance requirements but also frequently white labels its offering for service providers. The result is a highly channel-centric market approach." It goes on to reference Otava's appeal for SMB customers, noting, "Otava's solution will be of great interest to SMB customers, especially to service providers."
"The Forrester Wave is such an important tool to help IT professionals evaluate their private and multi-cloud options, and Otava is thrilled to be recognized as a strong performer," said Otava CEO Brad Cheedle. "Otava continues to gain strong momentum supporting customers' digital transformations and cloud strategies and the insights from the report confirm that our strategic plans and operational next steps are on point."
Each of Otava's cloud solutions includes an Otava managed version and a self-managed offering to give customers the most freedom and flexibility. Self-managed solutions appeal to channel partners looking for a white label solution to position their own respective brands in self tenancy and multi tenancy situations. Organizations use Otava managed solutions as an extension of their own in-house team for additional support and expertise. All of Otava's cloud infrastructure and solution offerings are compliant with HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, SOC1/2/3, ISO 27001 and Privacy Shield.
About Otava
Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.