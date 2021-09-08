MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edalex, the edtech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement, today announced the finalisation of its inaugural Credentialate Advisory Group, a strategic panel of thought leaders focused on bridging the gap between education and the world of work.
Credentialate, the world's first Credential Evidence Platform to discover, assess and validate students' attainment of essential workplace skills, was developed in close collaboration with leading research-based university design partner UNSW Sydney, in support of a multi-year, cross-faculty micro-credential community of practice and research project. Credentialate integrates with third-partyLMS and assessment platforms - wherever learner data resides - to provide a personalised evidence record for the learner.
"The Credentialate Advisory Group will play a vital role in advising strategic decisions relating to the evolution of the Credentialate platform," said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. "We are thrilled to welcome Beverley, Mark and Sean. The combination of renowned experts from Australia, Europe and the United States, each with global experience, is incredibly powerful. - and their expertise and insight will be invaluable." McFadyen continued: "We look forward to their ongoing advice, debate, and support for our vision and strategy for our platform and community."
The incoming members of the inaugural Credentialate Advisory Group members are:
Emeritus Professor Beverley Oliver, a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and an Australian National Teaching Fellow based in Melbourne, Australia. She is a non-executive director at Open Learning, an ASX-listed company, and at EduGrowth, Australia's not-for-profit acceleration network for high-growth, scalable, borderless education. Beverley was formerly Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education at Deakin University (2013-18). She is the founder and former editor of the Journal of Teaching and Learning for Graduate Employability. Beverley now works as a higher education consultant, speaker and researcher focussing on digital education, micro-credentials, curriculum transformation, quality assurance and graduate employability.
Professor Mark Brown, is Ireland's first Chair of Digital Learning and Director of the National Institute for Digital Learning (NIDL) at Dublin City University. Mark is an EDEN Fellow and serves on the Supervisory Board of the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU). He is also Vice President of the Open and Distance Learning Association of Australia (ODLAA). Mark was recognised in 2017 by the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) as a world leader in open and distance education. In 2020, Mark contributed to the European Commission's high-level consultation group on developing a policy response to the growth of micro-credentials. Professor Brown is currently leading a major project funded by the European Commission to produce a comprehensive literature review on micro-credentials.
Executive Professor Sean Gallagher, is Executive Director of Northeastern University's Center for the Future of Higher Education and Talent Strategy, and Executive Professor of Educational Policy. A globally recognised expert with more than 20 years of experience in higher education, Sean previously served as Chief Strategy Officer for Northeastern and as a business leader at research and consulting firm Eduventures. His book, The Future of University Credentials, was published in 2016 by Harvard Education Press. Sean holds a Doctor of Education from Northeastern University; an M.B.A. from the New York Institute of Technology; and a B.S. in Marketing from Northeastern.
"It's great to be working with Edalex, and more specifically in relation to Credentialate," Oliver commented. "We all know the challenges the world is currently facing in disrupted education and employment, and we desperately need new ideas to bridge that gap." "Demand for digital credentialing is surging worldwide - making this an opportune time for international collaboration," adds Gallagher. "The worldwide growth of new micro-credentials provides new opportunities for new tools and new collaborative partnerships as we look to reimagine the traditional credential ecology," Brown observed. "I'm looking forward to fruitful and productive exchanges with my colleagues on this future-focused advisory group."
Edalex anticipate that the new Credentialate Advisory Group members will contribute to future thought leadership in the skills and micro-credential space, as well as lend real-world knowledge and insight to the further development of the Credentialate platform itself.
Find out more about Credentialate: https://www.edalex.com/credentialate
