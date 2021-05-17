NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, a leading provider of online continuing legal education, offers a free course on NFT's, the next big thing in blockchain technology. On May 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST, they will be hosting a free webcast featuring a live Q&A presented by James Gatto of Sheppard Mullin LLP. Gatto, named Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Fintech Trailblazer by the National Law Journal and a Thought Leader on Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies by the National Law Review. Gatto will provide viewers with insights into NFTs by addressing legal issues that may arise, including securities law, anti-money laundering, and other financial regulatory matters. This course is perfect for anyone interested in the cutting edge of blockchain technology and the legal issues surrounding it and is available by registering here.
The program, "Demystifying NFTs: Defining Non-Fungible Tokens and Their Unique Legal Considerations," allows viewers to understand what NFTs are and develop an awareness of the legal and regulatory issues that may arise and helps identify some of the unique aspects of intellectual property for NFTs.
"Lawline prides itself in providing attorneys with need-to-know educational programming on the most cutting edge legal issues, and this course is no exception," Angelica Cesario, Lawline's Director of Attorney Education & Development, stated. "We are so excited to host this dynamic event, presented by Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Fintech Trailblazer James Gatto of Sheppard Mullin, to help attorneys understand what NFTs are, why they're so important, and how to advise their clients on this new and emerging technology effectively."
While this course is open to everyone, it is also accredited in multiple U.S. states so that licensed attorneys in the U.S. can earn CLE credit. Get complimentary access to the event here.
