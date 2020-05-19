More than 45 stars joining in to Guest DJ Stars including Beck, Billy Corgan, Eli and Peyton Manning, Eric Church, H.E.R., Joe Manganiello, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Maxwell, Maya Rudolph, Naomi Campbell, Ricky Gervais, Sharon Stone and more to play their favorite tracks from iconic artists Famous names, notables to guest DJ on SiriusXM channels dedicated to David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Metallica, Prince, The Rolling Stones Special sessions can be heard as part of SiriusXM's Stream Free offer to everyone