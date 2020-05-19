NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today an all-star lineup of musicians, actors, athletes, comics and stars will step in as Guest DJs on a suite of special channels dedicated to iconic artists. The channels, launched earlier this month on SiriusXM's streaming platform, now welcome luminaries such as Beck, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Maya Rudolph, Ricky Gervais, Sharon Stone and more, who are playing their favorite music on the limited-run artist branded channels dedicated to David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Metallica, Prince and The Rolling Stones.
The guest DJs will play their favorite songs as well as offer exclusive commentary. Listeners will hear stars recalling significant moments for them tied to the artist's songs, special memories and more.
Moments throughout the special guest DJ sessions will include:
- Kenny Chesney looks back on being on the road with George Strait for two years and performing Ocean Front Property with him on his last show as a touring act in Texas.
- Naomi Campbell remembers meeting Prince for the first time when she was 17 years old in Paris and tells listeners how his music has always been significant in her life.
- Ricky Gervais recalls seeing David Bowie performing Heroes on television, how it put his life in color and still sends chills down his spine when he hears the song.
- While introducing Fleetwood Mac's Sentimental Lady, Sharon Stone lets listeners know how that song brings her back to being in college and reminds her of her college boyfriend.
- Joe Manganiello declaring Metallica's One as the heavy metal version of Stairway to Heaven and the definable song of the band.
"We knew these music channels with these iconic artists were special and would resonate with listeners everywhere, but now we have notable stars who also have special songs and moments they wanted to hear, so we are letting them take matters into their own hands and play DJ," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "It will be fascinating to hear their guest DJ sessions and have these entertainers and stars share with SiriusXM listeners their favorite memories of these iconic artists."
SiriusXM's limited-run artist channels with David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Metallica, Prince, Rolling Stones and more are part of SiriusXM's Stream Free offer to everyone.
For information and broadcast times on these guest DJs on SiriusXM's artist branded channels: siriusxm.com/guestdjs.
The David Bowie Channel which plays music spanning Bowie's career, from his earliest recordings to his final album, ★, will feature special guest DJs from stars including Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Ricky Gervais, Spoon's Britt Daniel and more. The David Bowie Channel is available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.
The Fleetwood Mac Channel which showcases music from the band's extensive GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame career, will feature special guest DJs from stars including HAIM, Hayley Williams, Lady Antebellum, Sharon Stone and more. The Fleetwood Mac Channel is available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.
George Strait's Ace in the Hole Radio, dedicated to the music of Strait, will feature special guest DJs from stars including Ashley McBryde, Eli and Peyton Manning, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride and more. Ace in the Hole Radio is available on the SiriusXM app in the Country category.
Mandatory Metallica which plays the band's biggest songs, rarities and concert recordings from throughout the band's iconic career will feature special guest DJs from stars including Chris Jericho, Jim Breuer, Joe Manganiello, Scott Ian and more. Mandatory Metallica is available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.
The Prince Channel which plays music from the GRAMMY®, Golden Globe and Academy Award® winner's iconic catalog, from early recordings to his biggest hits, will feature special guest DJs from stars including H.E.R., Maxwell, Maya Rudolph, Naomi Campbell, The Revolution and more. The Prince Channel is available on the SiriusXM app in the Hip-Hop/R&B category.
Rolling Stones Radio, which gives new and lifelong Stones fans a comprehensive journey through the band's almost six-decade career, will feature special guest DJs from stars including Don Was, Joan Jett, Rob Zombie, Steve Jordan, Theodora Richards and more. Rolling Stones Radio is available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.
These limited-run dedicated artist channels are examples of SiriusXM music channels created with iconic and leading artists including The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Eminem, LL COOL J, Phish, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Diplo, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and more.
SiriusXM is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.
About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
