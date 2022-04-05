CrisisGo's Safety iResponse unites all stakeholders through one virtual command center, making it the easiest to use and most powerful school emergency platform in the industry.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrisisGo announced the release of a brand new version of their school emergency communication safety platform, Safety iResponse, that combines ease of action with the power of technology to help you to achieve the highest levels of safety for your school.
With CrisisGo's technology, you will be provided with the road map to build your safety culture in as little as 5 days. Safety iResponse delivers undisputed reliability, top-level security and unmatched integration capabilities.
- Unify your school with your entire community using the Safety iControl feature, a groundbreaking virtual command center.
- Accessible with any web browser.
- Seamlessly share real-time incident status and situational awareness with first responders and community services.
- Digitize your organization's safety plan into actionable role-based checklists.
- Account for staff and students with personnel check-in and rosters during/after an incident.
- Utilize incident/tip/bully/threat reporting (anonymously or named) via a webpage or the free app with two-way communication with the reporter.
- Automated user management integration (LDAP/AD/Azure/SSO, etc.) and Student Information System Integrations.
- Training scaffolding roadmap, resources and support 24/7/365.
"CrisisGo's Safety iResponse is a revolutionary and easy-to-use safety platform built with technology that is years ahead of its competitors. This breakthrough internet/cellular/LoraWan communications system is now available as a native app on iOS or Android, a mobile web app, and on PCs, MACs, and Chromebooks. We are proudly introducing an entirely new user interface based on a large display for easy-to-use alerting and command center coordination. We put safety at people's fingers by giving them access to notifications and information on devices and platforms that they are comfortable using while also helping them to continuously expand their safety knowledge and skills." –Jim Spicuzza, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, CrisisGo
CrisisGo's Safety iResponse was developed to help you to prepare for, respond to, and manage emergencies at your school in a sustainable way. To learn more about Safety iResponse and to take advantage of our new launch promo, register for our webinar, "Power and Ease for School Safety: Why Choose?" that will be held on April 12th, 2022 at 12 PM CST.
