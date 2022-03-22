MIAMI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Data suggests that organizations rely on design to increase profit. As reported by InVision, high-performing product designs helped over 70% to improve their product usability and more than 80% to enhance their customer satisfaction.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the top product design tips for 2022.
1) CREATE TRULY USEFUL PRODUCTS
WebInke Design's owner, James Rogers, believes that effective design is a useful design. Therefore, designers should create products that would make sense to the customer.
"The simple truth about product design is that no matter what you are creating or what problem you are trying to solve, it has to be useful and [must] make sense," said Rogers. "This applies to everything; [if it causes more problems than solutions, then it's probably not as useful as you think."
2) DESIGN BASED ON THE USERS' NEEDS & DESIRES
According to Oleg Mishkin, product designer at Allinclusive., effective design is not based on following the trends blindly but rather on putting the users' needs and desires in the first place.
"There's an important thing to remember for every product designer — the key to good design is not following the trends blindly, but encapsulating your users' needs and desires in a contemporary fashion," said Mishkin.
3) KEEP THE TARGET AUDIENCE & MARKET DYNAMICS IN MIND
In the opinion of Henning Zieger, president at Henning, Inc., successful designs largely depend on both the target audience's needs and market dynamics.
"Never fall in love with your work. It blinds [you] to other ideas," said Zieger. "While it's important to pay attention to details, a designer must keep in mind the target audience and market dynamics. For instance, the iPhone is a great design, but it will never appeal to everyone. Choosing [each design element] carefully [based on the target market] has led to its great success."
Brands can explore the top product design companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
