SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ackerman Realty Group today announced the formation of Proof Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Proof Real Estate, a results-driven San Francisco-based firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Proof Real Estate is an enhanced version of Founder Craig Ackerman's boutique firm, Ackerman Realty Group. In the industry for nearly 20 years, Ackerman is known for providing innovative solutions and concierge-level services. He has closed more than 500 transactions in the challenging Bay Area market, and has been a verified Top Agent Network member since 2012. Ackerman is also the author of the book "Selling Grandma's House."
Like Ackerman Realty Group, Proof Real Estate will specialize in complex residential sales in the Bay Area. The team will continue to provide comprehensive service and home transformations, with strategic cosmetic resurfacing done in as little as six business days. These upgrades have consistently inspired competing buyers to pay the highest possible price.
Partnering with Side will ensure Proof Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Proof Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, legal support, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Proof Real Estate will also join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Proof Real Estate combines the exceptional service and results our clients have come to expect with technology that will allow us to do even more," said Ackerman. "Our firm's strengths are problem solving and devising sales strategies — not sitting at our desks. Side will free us from compliance and administrative tasks so we can focus on our clients."
About Proof Real Estate
At Proof Real Estate, clients can expect more. Better service. An extra simplified process. The ability to avoid costly, time-sucking snags. And the extra efficiency and cost savings of Proof's preferred contractors, painters, and other vendors. After more than 500 successful Bay Area transactions, Proof Real Estate doesn't leave clients wondering whether they deliver — they have proof. For more information, visit http://www.proofre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. We improve the public good by enabling the very best agents to give people superior real estate service, expertise, and results. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
