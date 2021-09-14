SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyler Stewart today announced heath real estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that heath real estate, a real estate firm founded on experience, optimism, and hustle, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Stewart leverages her competitive background as a former professional Ironman triathlete to help her clients win in the competitive San Francisco and Marin real estate markets. During her nine-year real estate career, Stewart has sold more than $500 million in luxury homes — and $100 million in 2020 alone — in nearly every part of San Francisco and Marin County. Stewart started in real estate as a real estate investor and grew her expertise by remodeling properties and eventually building full speculative homes throughout the Bay Area.
Partnering with Side will ensure that heath real estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Heath real estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions. Additionally, heath real estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
When asked about starting her new endeavor Stewart replied, "I grew up in a suburb of New York City in the 90s. Everyone I saw was in finance or a doctor or lawyer and I didn't feel like I fit in or that I had found my people. On a whim after college, I moved to San Francisco in 2000 and knew almost instantly that I was 'home.' The Bay Area and I have had one helluva love affair ever since. So yes, I've worked really hard and had some great luck in my career. And yes, partnering with Side to take advantage of their awesome tech will absolutely help my clients and agents. But at heart of it, every time I work with my clients I get the same butterflies from 20 years ago and realize I'm about to help them find their 'home.'"
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
"As for the name," Stewart said, " it has a couple meanings. "Heath" means an "uncultivated tract of land" and symbolizes we're optimists and see possibilities where others don't. It also happens to be my mom's maiden name. I chose it for her. When she sees this it will be a surprise and I hope it makes her smile..."
About heath real estate
Heath real estate brings a competitive edge to the luxury real estate market in San Francisco and Marin County. Founded by former professional athlete Tyler Stewart, whose career sales total more than $500 million, heath real estate agents offer a track record of hard work, knowledge, and grit. For more information, visit http://www.heathre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side