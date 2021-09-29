FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A healthy website has the potential to increase traffic, generate sales, and improve your brand image. In the latest podcast from Exults, CEO Zach Hoffman shares the secrets that every business owner must know to improve their overall website health. He shares expertise and knowledge of search engine optimization (SEO) that he has gained over nearly two decades in the industry.
The first tip shared pertains to the importance of utilizing Google's webmaster tools. These tools reveal how the search engine views your website, what is indexed, and how information is being digested. Use this as a guide to sculpt your site, by utilizing the suggested keywords, topics, and discover other information that your website needs to rank higher on Google.
Increase your traffic and accessibility by integrating Google search console with your website to improve the usability on all devices, including mobile, tablet, and desktop.
Another important tool that should be used is a Google site speed test. You should evaluate your website's speed score on an ongoing basis to ensure that it is meeting a score minimum of 60 points.
Zach also mentions that businesses must be sure that Google is indexing their homepage. Start with the site colon command to evaluate your web presence. You can run a simple test by typing out the site colon command followed by your website.
Continuously evaluate the quality of your website content to determine if your content is effectively portraying your business. Regularly add new, relevant, and quality content to your website to stay current and gain authority in your space.
To learn more about how to improve the health of your website, visit Exults website and tune in to listen to the podcast today.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a digital marketing agency that provides clients with the tools and services that they need to improve brand image, generate leads, and increase their website traffic. They offer a full range of Internet marketing services for hundreds of clients across numerous industries.
Exults premier service list includes:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
- Metaverse Development
Exults is the leader in internet marketing because of its results-driven campaigns. Contact Exults team of experienced professionals if you are interested in rebranding your company to meet the requirements of the digital world. Contact Exults for more information by visiting Exults online or by calling 866-999-4736.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Exults Digital Marketing, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing