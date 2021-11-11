METAIRIE, La., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Step, an American-based company who specializes in Professional Services Automation software, has recently announced its partnership with Australian-based company, CLiP Solutions. Together, these two companies will provide greater capability for growth in the service-based market of Australia by optimizing and improving their business processes with NetSuite OpenAir. Both of these companies focus on service based businesses who are experiencing growing pains and need to streamline their business processes. Joining forces will extend reach and benefit APAC customers.
Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step, states, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with CLiP Solutions and the expansion of Top Step to support the APAC region. With our combined expertise with NetSuite OpenAir PSA, we can further serve APAC customers by providing enhanced white glove consulting services to promote PSA success for service companies in APAC."
Paul Brooke, Managing Director of CLiP Solutions added "With this exciting partnership, services companies now have world class NetSuite OpenAir implementation and support capability in the APAC region."
Top Step is an award-winning and leading provider of Professional Services Automation solutions. With over 13 years of experience implementing and optimizing NetSuite OpenAir, they have built an extensive library of best practice knowledge. Top Step works to enable and empower professional service organizations to become profitable, scalable, and efficient through change management, process enhancement, technology deployment, and skill set training.
CLiP was founded in 2013 as a values-based organization, driven by what they saw as an obvious need to help businesses using Oracle NetSuite or OpenAir software to simplify and optimize their systems and processes. CLiP prides itself on providing thoughtful guidance, innovation, and improved performance.
The partnership between Top Step and CLiP will allow for growth, expanding capabilities and business processes with NetSuite OpenAir. Together, these companies are determined to expand reach and provide innovative solutions for services-based businesses within Australia as well as the greater Asia Pacific region.
