SHAWNEE, Kan., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tallgrass Freight Co. (TGF) celebrated multiple milestones, earned key accolades and opened a third brick-and-mortar location in 2020, thriving and marking another year of growth for the national freight brokerage.
"To come out of the year we've had, where we are today, is truly remarkable," says Tallgrass Freight COO and co-owner David Barnes. "There are not many companies out there, anywhere, who can celebrate the magnitude of growth we've achieved in 2020. This kind of growth is rare. And you don't accomplish the milestones we've accomplished without a solid team foundation. Everyone here is incredibly important."
Tallgrass once again swept the awards, claiming a place on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year, on the inaugural Inc. 500 Midwest Series, on the Ingram's Corporate Report 100 and spotlighted by the Kansas City Business Journal as part of both the Fast 50 and one of the Fastest-Growing Logistics Companies. "Our team of ambitious freight agents work with integrity each day, and that's what drives us," said Founder & CEO Damon Anderson.
But the most meaningful accolade, say co-owners Anderson and Barnes, is the KC Business Journal Best Places to Work award. "Our culture is the core of who we are, and to be honored for the kind of ecosystem we've built here is humbling," Anderson says. "People are at the heart of everything here."
Building on the success of its national headquarters in Shawnee, KS, as well as its Scottsdale, AZ location, the company opened its third brick-and-mortar office in Chattanooga, TN. Located in the heart of Freight Alley, the location is a testament to TGF's coast-to-coast footprint.
Tallgrass also took its robust agent education program to new heights in 2020, with an expanded Agent Roundtable event. Tallgrass hosted its annual Roundtable event in downtown Kansas City, furnishing agents with seminars on financial and estate planning from world-class firm Creative Planning, as well as strategies for organizing and expanding their freight businesses. "We genuinely care about every one of our agents," Barnes says, "and we continue to go the extra mile to show how invested we are in their success."
TGF capitalized on the success of its Club 200 Las Vegas agent rewards program with its Diamond Club, awarding those who earn $500,000+ in margin with a $5,000 Delta flight voucher and a $3,000 Marriott voucher. Tallgrass's rewards program leads the industry in celebrating agent accomplishments.
Furthermore, Tallgrass Freight further fortified its internal support team, adding a Vice President of Agent Development dedicated to helping freight agents build their books of business and experience impactful career success. In this new role, Sean Richardson partners with agents from their first day to maximize earning potential.
Barnes is quick to point to the independent freight agents as the catalyst for Tallgrass Freight's 2020 success. "We're proud of every achievement. But we're far prouder of the professionals whose dedication our accomplishments represent," he says. As part of the company culture, Tallgrass offers multiple incentives on top of their industry-leading compensation and benefits packages.
"As long as we keep our focus on culture, I don't see what stops us from achieving even more," says Anderson concludes. "I've never been more excited for a year with this company than I am for 2021. This is just the start!"
About Tallgrass Freight Co.: A full-service logistics solution provider since 2012, Tallgrass Freight Co. offers a wide range of transportation and logistics services. Services include less than truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload (FTL) shipping, flatbed services, intermodal services and temperature-controlled shipping. The company prides itself on top-notch carrier relationships and a service-first culture at the best possible prices. Powered by our best-in-class back office support, our freight agents focus on what they love most about being a freight broker. A destination network for top-tier independent freight agents, Tallgrass agents are empowered to thrive and equipped for limitless success.
Media Contact
David Barnes, Tallgrass Freight Co., +1 (913) 318-5887, david@tallgrassfreight.com
SOURCE Tallgrass Freight Co.