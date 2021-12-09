NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google's algorithm analyzes over 200 variables when ranking pages. To improve their chances of claiming the top positions on SERPs, search-optimized websites monitor their competition closely and finetune their SEO strategies accordingly.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on what tools are best when looking closely at the competition.
1) SEMRUSH BEST OVERALL SEO FEATURES
According to Josh Larsen, CEO of Blue Fox Advertising, Semrush has the best SEO functionalities.
"The tool that I swear by to spy on my competitors and my clients' competitors is Semrush," said Larsen. "Hands down it has the best SEO features on the market."
2) AHREFS BEST FOR BACKLINKS ANALYSIS
SEO and Managing Director at SEOSQA, Farhan Sheikh, said that
"In my ten years of SEO experience, I've found Ahrefs to be the most useful tool for finding the top performing backlinks of the competitors," said Sheikh. "I take the method of spying on my competitors' website links and comparing their backlinks to our side by side [...]. Ahrefs is without a doubt the best."
To help businesses generate more targeted organic traffic, DesignRush released the December list of the top SEO companies:
1) Tentackles – tentackles.com
Expertise: SEO Services, Design and Concept, Branding and more
2) Digital Drew SEM - digitaldrewsem.com
Expertise: Organic Social Media, Google Advertising, SEO Services and more
3) Elephate - elephate.com
Expertise: SEO Services, Content Marketing, Public Relations and more
4) Cloudester Software - cloudester.com
Expertise: SaaS Development, SEO Services, IT infrastructure and more
5) Digiwalebabu - digiwalebabu.com
Expertise: SEO Services, Web Development and more
6) LSI Media - lsi-media.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO Services, Social Media Marketing and more
7) ThinkPod Agency - thinkpodagency.com
Expertise: Content Creation, Social Media Management, SEO Services and more
8) Devenup Health - devenup.com
Expertise: Digital Strategy Consulting, SEO Services, Amazon SEO and more
9) Blue Fox Advertising - bluefoxadvertising.com
Expertise: SEO Services, Email Marketing, PPC Advertising and more
10) SEOSQA - seosqa.com
Expertise: Website Management, SEO Services and more
11) Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com
Expertise: Website Audit, SEO Services, Content Creation and more
12) Theunplugged Web - theunpluggedweb.com
Expertise: Mobile Application Development, Emerging Technologies, SEO Services and more
Brands can explore the top SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush