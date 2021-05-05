NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based on recent findings, 94% of users form their first impression of a website based on web design alone, while a great UX design can boost website conversion rates up to 400%. Consequently, an increasing number of companies are focusing their efforts on hiring a top web or app design company that will help them design a solution that will convert.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has published the list of the leading web design and app design companies that offer a range of services from branding and digital strategies through web design and development to digital marketing.

Top web design companies in May 2021:

1. Pixelcarve - pixelcarve.com

Expertise: Website Design, Video Marketing, Inbound Marketing, and more

2. Onething Design - onething.design

Expertise: UX/UI Design, Usability Testing, UX Reaserch, and more

3. Evolve Web Studio - evolve.al

Expertise: Website Design, Web and App Development, Online Marketing, and more

4. Concetto Lab - concettolabs.com

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce and CMS, and more

5. Eton Digital - etondigital.com

Expertise: Web Application Design and Development, Branding, Strategy and Planning

6. Alpha IT Solution - alphaitsolution.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Graphic Design, and more

7. JYZ Design - jyzdesign.com

Expertise: Web Design and Development, eCommerce, Digital Marketing

8. Prototype Creative - prototypecreative.co.uk

Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Digital Marketing, and more

9. Friki Digital - frikidigital.com

Expertise: UX/UI Design, Web Development, Software Development, and more

10. Utopia Web Designs - utopia.co.uk

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Branding, and more

11. Digital Gravity - digitalgravity.ae

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile Application Development, Digital Marketing, and more

12. Neurony - neurony.ro

Expertise: Web Design, Consultancy, Designing and Prototyping, and more

13. MobiWeb Creations - mobiwebcreations.com

Expertise: Website Development, Mobile App Development, Digital Marketing, and more

14. Crew803 - crew803.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, App Development, and more

15. JhEstudio.com - jhestudio.com

Expertise: Website Design, Dental Website Design, eCommerce Development, and more

The top app design companies in May 2021:

1. Fulcrum - fulcrum.rocks

Expertise: UX/UI Design, Product Development, Mobile App Development, and more

2. Golpik Inc - golpik.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Development, eCommerce Development, and more

3. Addevice - addevice.io

Expertise: Mobile App Development, AI, Augmented Reality, and more

4. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com

Expertise: Web Design and SEO, Branding and Publicity, Book Cover Design, and more

5. Cyblance Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - cyblance.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Digital Marketing, Web Design, and more

6. Gorrion Software House - gorrion.io

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Product Design, Continuous Development, and more

7. Artkai - artk.ai

Expertise: Business Analysis and Research, UX/UI Audit, UX/UI Design, and more

8. Creative Solutions - creative-sols.com

Expertise: Software Development, Website Development, System Integration, and more

9. App Makers LA - appmakersla.com

Expertise: Website Development, App Development, Legal Services, and more

10. Perpet.io - perpet.io

Expertise: iOS Development, Android Development, UX/UI Design, and more

