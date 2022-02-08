DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearEdge3D and Topcon are pleased to introduce a new standard for construction verification workflows, combining Topcon's latest GTL-1200 scanning robotic total station and Collage Site software with ClearEdge3D's QA software. Featuring data captured on-control, registered in real-time, and verified in minutes, on-site, contractors can now reduce data post-processing by up to 96% and find constructability issues in minutes, on the day of installation.
"The goal was to simplify, to reduce the instruments and applications needed to get the job done. We live in a world where finding qualified people is already tough, so we made a tool anyone can use and still ensure the project is done to perfection," said James Norris, VP of Industry Strategy at ClearEdge3D
Collage Site enables full point cloud registration in real-time while giving users the option to perform highly productive layout. Paired with the GTL-1200, a single person can layout, scan, and fully process and visualize scan data automatically in the field. Users can load their scan data into Verity and Rithm QA software on the field tablet immediately after it's processed to identify construction mistakes in minutes before leaving the field. The new workflow solution eliminates tedious setups and transforms construction verification into a more integrated, intuitive process to help contractors be proactive about solving mistakes and reduce profit erosion.
For companies interested in seeing a demo of the solution, executives from ClearEdge3D will be on hand during the Geo Week conference at booth 628 at the Colorado Convention Center. You can also contact ClearEdge3D via its website at: https://www.clearedge3d.com/contact-us/ for any inquiries.
About ClearEdge3D
ClearEdge3D, a Topcon company, is a technology leader in the Architectural/Engineering/Construction (AEC) industry, trusted by more than 850 industry-leading companies top professionals and firms globally. We create innovative software solutions to revolutionize as-built modeling and construction verification workflows through automated feature extraction and other computer vision technologies. Our software works with any scanner on the market, though ClearEdge3D is also a provider of premium terrestrial and mobile scanners. To learn more about AEC reality capture workflows, visit http://www.clearedge3d.com.
Media Contact
Paola Alvarez, ClearEdge3D, 1 571-388-0527, paola.alvarez@clearedge3d.com
SOURCE ClearEdge3D