SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced a new identity for the recently acquired Monaeo Enterprise Edition: Topia Compass. The new name creates brand consistency within the broader Topia product suite and reflects the expanded value as part of the Topia family of integrated applications. With Topia Compass, organizations can navigate the compliance landscape encountered when leveraging business travel and a distributed workforce, especially as companies embrace remote and distributed working during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"Monaeo's addition to the Topia suite of products solves a critical unmet need in the market to bring together traditional talent mobility with the dynamic nature of business travel and remote workforce," said Nishant Mittal, co-founder of Monaeo and now SVP & GM, Business Travel at Topia. "The Topia Compass identity is the next step in creating a consistent and unified experience for our customers, regardless of which Topia application they engage with."
Topia Compass delivers on-demand visibility into business travel and employee footprint, enabling employers to take timely and appropriate actions. Companies can be proactive about managing tax and payroll compliance resulting from a distributed workforce as the solution identifies potential tax exposure, enabling improved compliance, end-to-end streamlined workflows, cost savings, and verifiable data for audit defense. With Topia Compass, organizations will ensure they remain compliant with immigration and other work regulations such as the Posted Workers Directive. Topia Compass offers out-of-the-box integrations with leading business systems such as SAP Concur, ADP, MobileIron, BCD Travel, and more.
Topia Compass will continue to be available to customers as a stand-alone solution or as part of Topia's broader product suite powered by the Topia One platform, which includes:
- Topia Plan: Interactive Move Simulation and Financial Planning
- Topia Manage: Global Talent Mobility Delivery, Automation, and Analytics
- Topia Pay: Payroll Delivery and Compliance Automation
- Topia Go: Command Center and Location Discovery for Mobile Employees
- Topia Compass: Business Travel and Distributed Workforce Tax, Payroll, Immigration, and other Cross-border Compliance Management
"In today's world of distributed employees -- particularly since the onset of COVID-19 -- organizations need modern solutions that keep employees safe and ensure they are remaining compliant across the regulatory landscape," said Shawn Farschi, CEO of Topia. "With more employees working remotely than ever before, Topia Compass enables businesses to protect their organizations and employees from unforeseen risk while saving money and enabling the future of work."
About Topia
Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower enterprise HR teams to deploy, manage, and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia Global Talent Mobility platform enables businesses to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent and business strategy with enhanced employee experiences. This drives competitive advantage by ensuring the right people in the right place at the right time. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, from scenario-based planning, compliance risk management, expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor, AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates (now NewView Capital), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
