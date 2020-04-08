SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Ventures software partner, today announced it has achieved Workday Approved Integration status, providing customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Topia's industry-leading Global Talent Mobility platform.
Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. Through this integration, the Topia Global Talent Mobility platform in partnership with Workday HCM, can empower enterprise HR teams to effectively deploy, manage, and engage employees as they move around the world – whether it is for a few days, a few years, or permanently. Topia provides an integrated data standard across global talent mobility and connects with existing HR tech stacks and vendors.
This partnership gives joint Topia and Workday customers, such as Dell, Criteo, and Medallia, the ability to bring together the core HR tech systems and processes needed to effectively and efficiently deploy and manage talent around the world. The integration overlays the deep talent, performance, and data in Workday with the mobility data in Topia, to drive better decision making around employees, and removes potential barriers and risks to the business.
"By integrating with Workday HCM, we're able to provide our customers with the insight and agility they need to address talent strategy in today's global business landscape," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO, Topia. "With real-time data synchronization, the ability to forecast and plan with confidence, and automated workflows, this partnership empowers companies to approach talent and business strategy with a truly global lens."
"Having a seamless data flow between global mobility and human capital management systems will enable us to better integrate talent mobility with our broader HR strategies as we meet the needs of our global business," said Davi de Paula, Global Mobility Partner at Kayak-OpenTable.
