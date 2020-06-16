SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia today launched the next generation of its Global Talent Mobility technology, which enables global enterprises to place the right people, in the right location, at the right time, anywhere in the world. It introduces Topia One, the first cloud-based open platform that provides an integrated data standard across global talent mobility. The update includes the next generation of Topia's Plan, Manage, Pay, and Go applications and the recently acquired Monaeo business travel compliance solution. Combined, these solutions give enterprises a true end-to-end platform for leveraging mobile employees in a competitive, unpredictable talent market.
"The next-generation of Topia bridges the gap between talent management and global talent mobility," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO of Topia. "Companies of all sizes need greater visibility into who their employees are, their skills, where they're located, and where they can move. They also need greater awareness of how their peers are leveraging global talent pools. Topia One connects talent management and mobility data for the first time. Enterprises with this vantage point will be better able to meet their talent needs while staying compliant in the face of tightening tax and immigration regulations."
For multinational enterprises, global talent mobility has never been more imperative. "Black swan" events including Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more difficult to fill key roles, relocate leaders to critical markets, and maintain business continuity. To compete in this environment, enterprises need to become more agile in how they find, deploy, and develop talent. The next-gen Topia Global Talent Mobility Suite is built to give enterprises a competitive edge in this unpredictable world.
"COVID-19 has accelerated the need to future-proof organizations against talent shortages, in part by gaining deeper visibility into internal talent," said Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research and author of "Global Talent Mobility Is Key for Enterprise Acceleration in a Pandemic World." "Enterprises that leverage talent mobility platforms will be at an advantage compared to enterprises that postpone implementing solutions for their talent mobility challenges."
With the launch of its Next Generation Global Talent Mobility Suite, Topia introduces an unprecedented set of capabilities for global talent mobility and talent management. These include:
1. Integrations that Bridge Talent Management and Mobility
Topia One integrates with a vast ecosystem of vendors ranging from enterprise solutions like Workday and ADP to companies in immigration, tax, financial services, logistics, and more. Enterprises plug into Topia once and avoid having to build costly, one-to-one integrations with each vendor. Importantly, Topia One syndicates data from Topia applications to other platforms, ensuring that talent management data is up-to-date, complete, and enriched with mobility data. With the recent acquisition of Monaeo, Topia now has the power to locate all mobile employees in real-time to better manage physical safety, COVID-19 health regulations, and tax exposure.
"With Topia One, customers will be automatically integrated with Fragomen from day one," says Robert Horsley, Executive Director at Fragomen. "This will enable companies to streamline the flow of key visa and immigration information without complex configuration and start-up hassles, making it easier for companies to keep the focus on employee experience and compliance, while at the same time deliver on their global talent strategies."
2. Unlocking Benchmarking for Global Talent Mobility
With a new standardized data model for global talent mobility, organizations leveraging the Topia One platform can easily plug and play with any mobility service vendor or HR technology provider. This enables benchmarking across organizations for key mobility and talent metrics such as visa processing times, average seniority level of global assignees, employee tenure post assignment, or benefits included in mobility policies. With this insight in hand, organizations can better align mobility efforts to the desired outcome, whether that is to optimize spend or fill talent pipelines.
3. A Modern, Intuitive Experience for Everyone
With Topia's consumer-grade UX, HR professionals can see a global view of where their entire mobile population is in real time. They can also rapidly create global talent scenarios and share the forecasts in an easy-to-understand format that business managers can review and approve. In addition, Topia de-stresses the relocation process with Topia Go, an app that manages document workflows and dynamic task lists for employees and their families and provides in-depth city guides to help streamline relocation and employee onboarding.
