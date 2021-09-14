TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss the effect of excipient choice on the process of manufacturing topical products. The effect of the following excipient types will be discussed: surface active agents, preservatives, polymer choice and skin penetration enhancers.

When scaling up a topical product manufacturing process from bench or pilot scale in preparation for process qualification, there are opportunities to maximize process understanding and optimization with a limited number of batches or trials.

Register for this webinar to learn about the effects of multiple excipient types on the process of manufacturing topical products, and how maximizing process understanding can streamline entry into commercial manufacturing. Come prepared with questions for our speakers to ask during our dedicated Q&A session.

Join Daryl Bassett, Product Owner, Bora Pharmaceuticals; and Dave Barnes, CEO/CSO, Velesco Pharmaceutical Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Topical Formulation: Selection of Excipients and Better Process Understanding for Success in Commercial Manufacturing.

