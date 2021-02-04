CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOPS Software, LLC, the leading provider of property management software has announced the release of its Prism Realty Management case study.
The Texas-based company quickly realized the benefits of the cloud-based property management solution software, TOPS [ONE]. By automating manual tasks and reducing the reliance on paper, Prism immediately saved time and money, allowing them to scale the business from 100+ doors to over 5k.
"If they (owners) can self- serve, you can cut down on phone calls, and emails and you don't have to staff the call center here to answer 500 phone calls a day," said Brett McNally, Prism Realty Management
"Since our founding, TOPS Software has helped community associations and property management companies achieve their goals. We're thrilled to share success stories like Brett's and applaud the awesome work the Prism team is doing," said TOPS Software CEO Mike Hardy.
ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE
TOPS Software is a team of people dedicated to revolutionizing HOA Management through superior technology and services. TOPS unifies all aspects of the HOA with our [ONE] SaaS platform. [ONE] provides a sense of community through transparent accounting practices, modern technology, and award-winning customer service. TOPS applications are used by thousands of organizations to manage millions of homes across the United States. Learn more about TOPS at topssoft.com or call us at 727-361-6883.
Media Contact
Christian Spoerl, TOPS Software, 727-361-6883, christian.spoerl@topssoft.com
SOURCE TOPS Software