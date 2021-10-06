LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), has announced the appointment of Jason LeDell as the Product Manager responsible for the OEMS.
LeDell joins TORA from Horizon Asset International where he was responsible for execution and trade analysis. He also brings across 20+ years of sell-side experience having worked in electronic trading at such firms as Mizuho Securities, Nomura Securities, Instinet, and ITG.
LeDell will be based in Tokyo and reporting to Global Head of Product, Ovidiu Campean. LeDell will be responsible for developing and deploying OEMS product strategy to aid TORA's global expansion plans.
LeDell stated, "I am very excited to join TORA and honored to be put in charge of their flagship product. They are growing rapidly and I am looking forward to helping to achieve the next level of success. TORA's OEMS expansion into fixed income and FX makes us a true all-in-one multi-asset trading technology provider."
Ovidiu Campean, Global Head of Product at TORA stated, "Jason will make a fantastic addition to the product team. We have significant expansion plans and our OEMS needs a dedicated head to deal with demand and drive growth and innovation."
Campean continued, "Jason's sell-side experience will be vital in bringing new functionalities, innovation and product development to TORA's best in breed OEMS."
TORA's all-in-one OEMS & PMS offers a wealth of functionality covering execution, allocations, risk control, order management, real time general ledger, positions-keeping, P&L monitoring and SWAP finance modelling. The platform can also provide detailed reports, compliance management & advanced analytics with broker-neutral equity pairs algo suite. The system integrates with brokers, trading venues, custodians, prime brokerages and trade matching providers across the globe.
