LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), has announced the significant expansion of their UK presence with a London office and new hires Peter Rank and Chris Hopton.
TORA has gone from strength to strength in Europe as the company continues to win new business and scale with its clients. Peter Rank has been brought on as Sales Manager, Europe and Chris Hopton as a Professional Services Manager.
Peter joins TORA from AxeTrading and Bloomberg AIM where he worked with clients across Europe. Peter will be reporting to David Tattan, the Head of Sales for Europe, and is responsible for driving new client acquisition for TORA's software solutions.
Prior to joining TORA, Chris Hopton was a Senior Account Manager at Trading Screen and SS&C where he was responsible for delivery of fund solutions to his clients. Chris will be joining the global team of professional service managers to help TORA to continue to provide software and workflow solutions, fast onboarding and leading service to global institutional investors.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA commented "We are excited to open the new London office, the company has seen substantial growth over the past 18 months with our expansion into new asset classes, an all-in-one front to back trading solution and new generation PMS."
Jenkins continued "We are gaining solid momentum in Europe with our traditional equity as well as FX and Fixed Income markets. These hires are key to ensuring the company is positioned correctly with the right talent and jurisdictions, so that we can continue to deliver our clients the most innovative products and elite client service."
TORA's all-in-one OEMS & PMS offers a wealth of functionality covering execution, allocations, risk control, order management, real time general ledger, positions-keeping, P&L monitoring and SWAP finance modelling. The platform can also provide detailed reports, compliance management & advanced analytics with broker-neutral equity pairs algo suite. The system integrates with brokers, trading venues, custodians, prime brokerages and trade matching providers across the globe.
