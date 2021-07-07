LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS) has announced they are integrating the Glimpse Markets buy-side data sharing tool for fixed income into their multi-asset platform.
TORA users will now be able to seamlessly view Glimpse's aggregated buy-side execution data inside TORA's OEMS at point of trade. Clients can also opt in to contribute their trading data from TORA's OEMS to Glimpse which will enable them to receive a 'data dividend' for the information that they contribute, based on the number of trades and total volume.
TORA's market leading OEMS provides bond traders with access to advanced trading functionality, including sending RFQs to major bond platforms from the TORA GUI, trading on ATSs, access to real time market data, aggregation of runs, axe and inventory information, order allocation management, and post-trade analytics. The system also offers a comparable bond tool, smart order routing, pre-trade risk controls, real-time position management, and P&L tracking in one single interface. TORA FIX network is also able to connect to multiple bond trading platforms and global brokers to access greater liquidity and improve trade execution quality.
Glimpse Markets, is a fixed income data sharing platform that provides the buy-side with a post-trade data-sharing service for bond investors. Clients see all of the aggregated and anonymized data from everyone in the network on a T+1 basis.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director, TORA stated "We are very happy to have integrated Glimpse Markets into our global unified trading platform. Both TORA and Glimpse are focused on building more transparency in bond markets and improving data for institutional investors. This integration will certainly help to give the buy-side more control and visibility".
Paul O'Brien, Founder, Glimpse Markets commented "We are delighted to be collaborating with TORA and making our execution data available in their OEMS. Integrating with the leading technology vendors in our industry is essential to ensure the Glimpse dataset fits seamlessly into a buy-side client's existing workflow so we're very grateful to be partnering with a forward-looking company like TORA who embraces new initiatives like Glimpse."
TORA's OEMS offers the most comprehensive front-to-back end trading solution for hedge funds and asset managers. The functionality is fully auditable, MIFID II compliant and automatically details in depth order records, price information and creates best execution reports. TORA's multi asset platform also delivers advanced pre trade and post trade TCA to improve execution quality and ensure best execution. TORA OEMS is a single trading system covering global markets in equities, bonds, futures, options and FX.
