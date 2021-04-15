NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), has announced the appointment of Sales Director, Mark Moran.
Moran will work alongside Tom Mollooly to grow TORA's PMS, OMS and EMS products to US buy side and sell side firms. Moran will report to TORA managing director Chris Jenkins.
"Mark is a fantastic addition to the team. He has great experience in both buy side trading firms and technology projects for the sell side. Mark will be focused on expanding our US sales channels following the latest success of our new generation PMS which provides seamless and innovative workflow between portfolio manager and trader, with automated general ledger, real time swap finance modeling and of course fully integrated with our industry leading OEMS," said Jenkins.
Moran started his career on the mutual fund order desk at AXA Advisors and then moved into SAAS solutions at SS&C Advent where he focused on their top trading and portfolio management clients.
Moran stated, "I am delighted to be joining TORA. Their recent growth and innovative technology makes them stand out as an employer in the market. I am looking forward to driving growth and helping US hedge funds and asset managers to develop workflow efficiencies and technology to scale with their front and back office operations."
The new addition of Moran will help to keep TORA's momentum running, in recent months the company has signed leading partnership deals with EBS, BondCliq and ICAP.
TORA's PMS offers enhanced SWAP support functionality that can create and track specific cash flow streams during any stage of the contract. The time series data solution can be accessed by dedicated User Interfaces, a specific API endpoint or can be integrated in Excel. The system also delivers integrated tracking of P&L indicators and daily accrued interest with single-click actions, flexible charting dashboards and extensive cash flow reports available on the fly.
