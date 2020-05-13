SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch, a leading coaching, mentoring and learning development platform for enterprise-level executives, employees and HR leaders, and Radical Candor, an executive education company co-founded by Kim Scott, author of the bestselling book Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity, together announce the launch of a new month-long course called "The Radically Candid Coach."
Participants of the course will attend virtual presentations from Scott and randomly selected participants out of the first 100 to register will have a chance to receive live personal coaching with Scott during the sessions. The course launches May 27 and will run for four weeks. Those interested can register at: https://lp.torch.io/the-radically-candid-coach/.
The core of Radical Candor is a philosophy that teaches "Caring Personally while Challenging Directly." The Radical Candor philosophy has spawned a global management revolution and has been used by companies like Luluemon, nonprofits like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and financial institutions like the Royal Bank of Canada.
Historically, Scott and her team at Radical Candor have taught this leadership philosophy through in-person or virtual keynotes and workshops, or licensed their content to companies and organizations to deliver internally to their employees. This will be the advent of Scott's entrance into a more public setting, targeting coaches and executive leaders who want to learn how to use the Radical Candor framework.
"Showing compassion is real work, and, like all real work, it is rewarding and also taxing. All over the world, leaders are being called upon to listen to stories that are hard to hear and to respond to emotions that are hard to witness," Scott says. "As a coach, manager or leader, this kind of emotional labor is integral to your success, but it's not easy. The Radically Candid Coach is designed to give coaches the tools they need to support their clients, teams and themselves."
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Kim and her team at Radical Candor to bring this course and Kim's expertise to the public," says Torch CEO Cameron Yarbrough. "This signifies a moment for Torch as we partner with one of the most influential coaches of our time to bring a taste of what coaching with Torch can feel like."
Designed for coaches and trainers, but beneficial for any leader who wants to get a topline education in Radical Candor, Scott will cover:
- Session 1: Radical Candor Framework
- Session 2: Getting, Giving, Gauging, and Encouraging Feedback
- Session 3: Team Building
- Session 4: Getting Stuff Done: How to Organize Work
The cost for the course is $400 and open for registration now. All sessions will be recorded. View the course outline.
ABOUT TORCH
Torch offers the industry's first complete end-to-end suite of leadership learning and development software for executives, employees and HR leaders. By merging technology, human coaching, social learning and mentorship for individual team members, the Torch platform transforms employees at all career stages into the next generation of leaders. In addition, the platform provides HR executives with a centralized place to track coaching and mentoring at scale.
Torch has helped more than 10,000 leaders across over 200 enterprise and rapid-growth companies, including clients like LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitch, Zendesk, Gilead Sciences, and T-Mobile. Founded in 2017 by leadership coach Cameron Yarbrough and psychologist Keegan Walden, Ph.D., Torch is on a mission to enrich organizations with mentorship, coaching and customized learning tools for every employee, at every stage of their career with the purpose of helping drive conscious leaders to innovate and create a better world.
ABOUT RADICAL CANDOR
Radical Candor, LLC was founded in 2017 by Kim Scott and Jason Rosoff. An executive education company based on Kim Scott's best-selling book, Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss without Losing your Humanity, Radical Candor is committed to helping people cultivate more caring and candid relationships at work. In addition to delivering workshops and keynotes around the world, Radical Candor partnered with Second City Works to produce The Feedback Loop, a workplace comedy series with accompanying learning materials to teach Radical Candor virtually. radicalcandor.com