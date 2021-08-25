TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coreio Inc. (http://www.coreio.com) today announced that Chief Operating Officer Rob Muroff has been named CEO, effective immediately. For 40 years, Coreio has worked with numerous clients across a broad range of industries including financial services by bringing people, process, and technology together to build novel solutions for critical business problems. Rob joined the company in 2016 after nearly 15 years at RBC, where he held a number of senior-level technical and leadership positions. He holds a BA from Western University and an MA from Wayne State University. Stephen Baird continues as Coreio's CTO, extending an impressive 20-year relationship working together with Rob. Stephen has a broad range of infrastructure expertise and continues to lead Coreio's overall strategy and focus on solutions that enable clients to focus on their business priorities.
Coreio advises, designs, deploys, and supports its clients to prepare them for what comes next: distributed workforces, remote workers, and hybrid teams made up of employees, contractors, and partners in multiple locations. The company is also a ServiceNow partner, which enables Coreio to bring automation and self-service to complex environments to drive productivity and efficiency.
"The technology landscape is being fundamentally changed as a result of work-from-home mandates, increased globalization, and significant new security threats," Muroff says. "Coreio is a trusted partner of some of the largest companies in Canada and around the world, and we are ideally positioned to play a critical role in helping them address the issues that they face every day. I am proud of the work that we are doing, and I am excited to lead the company into our next phase of growth."
About Coreio
Coreio Inc. is an Elite ServiceNow Partner and leading IT services provider that delivers Infrastructure and Operations solutions to mid-market and enterprise-scale companies across North America. We build on our 40-year history as a trusted partner, and apply our experience as in-house IT experts, to help our clients solve complex business and technology issues, so they can focus on what they do best. Coreio provides a variety of managed IT services centered on Digital Workplace and Asset Lifecycle Management as well as strategic IT counsel to clients regarding Modern Workplace, Security and Governance and Cloud.
For more information on Coreio and its services, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Nick Varone
(905) 850-2987
Media Contact
Nick Varone, Coreio Inc., +1 (905) 850-2987, nick.varone@coreio.com
SOURCE Coreio Inc.