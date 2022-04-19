NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts of one half to an inch and a half of rain have already fallen across the watch area. Heavy rainfall rates of 1/4 to 1/2 inch per hour are possible through daybreak, which may result in additional rises of creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood