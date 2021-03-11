SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Partnership Excellence, a non-profit international organization for public-private partnership development, today announced four new Task Forces addressing critical topics identified by the organization's Think Tank.
The organization's Think Tank meetings rapidly established ground for further work to address the critical topics that the council members selected at the meetings. Members with passion for the topic and vision for how partnerships can make a difference in this area, come together in the Task Forces to drive the change.
"The wealth of experience and strategic acumen of our Task Forces is enabling our Think Tank to be a true game-changer in shaping a better, safer and fairer future," said Carlo Tortora Brayda, Founder and Chairperson at Tortora Brayda Partnership Excellence. "Our Task Forces operationalize the Think Tank's strategic deliberations and are deeply transformative."
The Task Forces are formed by Expert Council members of Tortora Brayda and guided by a Chair and a Co-Chair and about a dozen expert members from the private sector, public sector, academia and former government officials. Their goal is to effect positive change.
"The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the cybersecurity ecosystem is a force multiplier, supplementing operational efforts across all phases of the cybersecurity lifecycle. In a world of rapidly evolving threats, AI can transform tasks like monitoring and adversarial attack detection while reducing security costs," said Michael Thiessmeier, CEO at Allied Cyberpartners and Co-Chair of the National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC – ISAO) Task Force.
The current Task Forces are:
National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC – ISAO) - AI technology is deficient in cybersecurity controls, regulations, and the policies to govern it. While AI benefits cybersecurity, it also presents new risks and threats. AI is vulnerable to exploitation and weaponization by bad actors & cybercriminals. AI systems require ethical and technical guardrails to ensure integrity. The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity requires the framework, policies, laws, and solutions to support it. Our ISAO maintains a technological advantage while defending against threats, it adopts a whole-of-nation approach and operates with cohesion across all sectors. The National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC – ISAO) addresses these challenges and supports National Security, promotes innovation, and cultivates cyber diplomacy with our allies.
Autonomous Government – This Task Force drives to create new models of digital democracy, utilizing AI, Big Data and Machine Learning, wrapped in extreme cybersecurity. Its goal is to develop and promote new and innovative ways to support our inclusive democratic processes, in particular, it is exploring new models of "Pure Democracy", enacted through digital direct means, pushing the boundaries of narrow artificial intelligence.
AI and Cyber Security Talent Gap – Aimed at promoting the development of best practices to address the talent gap within cyber security and AI. The task force will look into particular models, training programs, and innovative ways to promote these job opportunities with diversity and inclusion at the top of mind. As international cyberattacks have grown in sophistication and frequency, companies have had trouble finding qualified applicants and recruiting skilled cybersecurity experts. Tortora Brayda Think Tank sees this talent gap as an issue of national security importance and seeks to help to close the gap.
AI for Good Global Summit - Silicon Valley Innovation Factory - This Task Force organizes the Silicon Valley Innovation Factory in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies. This is an initiative by the AI for Good Global Summit, which is the United Nations platform for AI supporting the Sustainable Development Goals. Participating entrepreneurs pitch their AI solutions to a judging panel composed of mentors from the AI for Good community. The competition takes place annually and is designed to foster innovation in artificial intelligence as a force for good.
"The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity requires the framework, policies, laws, and solutions to support it. To maintain a technological advantage while defending against threats, we must adopt a whole-of-nation approach and operate with cohesion across all sectors," said Jennifer Gold, Co-Chair of the National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC – ISAO) Task Force. "To tackle these challenges, we have launched the NAIC ISAO Task Force to build an organization that will support National Security, promote innovation, and cultivate digital diplomacy with our allies."
The organization has a steady pipeline of critical topics for their upcoming Think Tank meetings and expects additional Task Forces to be formed, as a continuing success of its "think-and-do" policy.
To be part of, and impact the changing future through technology innovation, you can apply to become a Tortora Brayda member here.
About Tortora Brayda
Tortora Brayda Partnership Excellence is an International Organization for Partnership Development. The organization engages business, cultural, government, and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing business and economies. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.
About ITU AI for Good Global Summit
The AI for Good Global Summit series is the leading action-oriented, global & inclusive United Nations platform on AI. The Summit is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with XPRIZE Foundation in partnership with close to 40 Sister United Nations agencies, Switzerland and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). The goal is to identify practical applications of AI and scale those solutions for global impact. To learn more about AI for Good, visit https://aiforgood.itu.int/.
