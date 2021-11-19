SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Institute, an independent, not-for-profit organization for multi-stakeholder partnership development, is pleased to announce the winner of the for the AI for Good Summit Innovation Factory Silicon Valley/US contest; Wizard.ai, who builds a solution for create responsible AI that addresses bias and transparency in AI projects.
The contest is a pitching-based global contest reviewing AI technologies and use cases that can make the world a better place in direct alignment with the United Nations SDGs and build collaboration to assist these applications in achieving global impact.
Winner:
The winner, Wizard.ai's solution is a SaaS platform that makes detecting and mitigating these risks manageable and easy. The platform provides a battle-tested development toolkit that focuses on model robustness, fairness, explainability, and auditability, which is well aligned with the UN SDGs relating to gender bias, lack of equality and equity, namely SDG #5 (Gender Equality) and #10 (Reduce Inequalities).
"It was a thrill to support the Tortora Brayda Institute and AI for Good in judging the top US/Silicon Valley entrepreneur finalists. What I had the opportunity to review and provide constructive feedback toward was indicative of great passion, brilliance, experience, and innovation — all harnessed to deliver national security and global prosperity, together. This event and the excellent solutions pitched represent the positive change we'll soon see across the world.", said contest judge Aaron Burciaga, Vice President Data and Artificial Intelligence, ECS
Adam Brownell from Wizard.ai will represent the US/Silicon Valley region in the 2021 AI for Good Grand Finale event on December 9th, 2021.
"We at Wizard.ai are humbled and honored to be chosen as winners of the 2021 AI for Good Innovation Factory USA Contest. It was a HUGE moment of celebration for our team. This win is instrumental in our quest to reduce bias and increase transparency in crucial AI systems around the world. We are ECSTATIC about the future of AI for social good. Thanks Tortora Brayda Institute!", said 2021 US/Silicon Valley contest winner Adam Brownell, Founder and CEO of Wizard.ai.
Talented competition:
Along with Wizard.ai's solid and innovative technology there were four other exceptional finalists in the USA/Silicon Valley Round: :
- SAMA – Automating data annotation for AI training data, increasing accuracy, efficiency and trust of AI models.
- VIBEONIX - AI for Emotional Wellbeing. AI recognizes emotional states based on your voice.
- ORCINUS INTERNATIONAL - Use of blockchain technology in politics to increase transparency and accountability.
- STRETCH GOALS REALFLOW - Road traffic monitoring and planning in developing economies.
Honorary Judges:
Our honorary judges and AI experts that handpicked the talented finalists and also selected the winner to represent the US/Silicon Valley region in the Grand Finale were:
- Aaron Burciaga, Vice President Data and Artificial Intelligence, ECS
- Sarah Storelli, Global Marketing Leader, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector
- Cydni (Rogers) Tetro, CEO and Board Member, Brandless, Inc.
- Carlo Tortora Brayda, CEO, Gorilla Corporation and Founder and Executive Chairman, Tortora Brayda Institute
- Joseph J. Hopkins, Founder and Senior Managing Partner, The IPRESTIGE Emerge Fund LLC
Task Force:
The contest is led by the Tortora Brayda Institute Task Force – AI for Good Innovation Factory, which is chaired by Martino Ozza, Researcher and Analyst and supported by Tim Kapp, Chief Data Officer at Cinco.ai and Owen Burns, CEO at Cultivate Health Systems.
"The world is in a delicate position, as many nations and individuals are scrambling to make good for the UN Sustainable Development Goals of 2030, they are doing so against tough odds.", said Carlo Tortora Brayda, Executive Chairman of the Tortora Brayda Institute, "It is our collective duty to do all we can to leverage the power of AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, to support and embrace technology innovators that can help move forwards this overall global effort, and help make our planet a more secure, equitable, and prosperous place for all".
Tortora Brayda Institute is a proud partner of AI for Good, the United Nations platform for artificial intelligence.
About ITU AI for Good
AI for Good is the leading action-oriented, global & inclusive United Nations platform on AI. AI for Good is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with close to 40 Sister United Nations agencies, XPRIZE Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and co-convened with Switzerland. The goal is to identify practical applications of AI to advance the sustainable development goals and scale those solutions for global impact. To learn more about AI for Good, visit https://aiforgood.itu.int/.
About Tortora Brayda Institute
Tortora Brayda institute is a multi stakeholder organization, with a Think Tank, that brings together thought leaders from the private and public sectors as well as academia to address critical topics within each of these sectors. The organization engages business, cultural, government and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing the world. The Institute focuses on the impact of advanced technologies on society, particularly Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Cloud. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda Institute, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.
