SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Institute, a non-profit independent organization, for multi-stakeholder partnerships in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Cloud, today announced its enhanced program in the Talent Gap task force with additional focus on women in cybersecurity.
The AI and Cybersecurity Talent Gap task force is adding to its program through the addition of events, promoting female speakers and cybersecurity professional women. It recognizes their actions to achieve equality between women and men and highlights their roles and contributions. Contributions to national and global economies as well as those that consolidate development, security, innovation, and opportunities in the cyber and technology sectors.
The Tortora Brayda Institute is proud to announce this commitment in honor of this year's International Women's Day. IWD2022 global theme is, "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all. The global campaign is #BreaktheBias.
"Women have served as the unsung heroes of the tech industry for too long. Now, more than ever, it is imperative for women to be valued for their talents, cultivated in their current roles, and provided growth and advancement opportunities to drive the fields of cybersecurity and AI forward," said Sarah Storelli, Board Member of Tortora Brayda Institute and Worldwide Public Sector Marketing Leader at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "It is on all of us to help close the gender gap in our lifetime so little girls everywhere can grow up in a world where they are viewed as equals and freely pursue their dreams to help advance technology and humanity."
Two special events addressing the gap are being held by the Institute this month:
- "Women in Cybersecurity: Bridging the Gender Gap"- A diverse panel of impressive women will be discussing their journey in cybersecurity and their thoughts on changes that need to be made to open the field to more women. This Hot Topic discussion will be moderated by the Chair of our AI and Cybersecurity Talent Gap task force.
- "Athena's Podium" - a new thought leadership platform that uses the TED talk format. Our first speaker, Danielle Jablanski, is a Cyber Security strategist that contributed to the creation of the Stanford Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University. She will share about the challenges and opportunities that she has found throughout her career, and about the impact that women are making in this sector.
"There are some fantastically talented women in the STEM industry, and many already have the right skill sets to jump into operational and leadership roles in the cyber industry. Organizations such as the Tortora Brayda Institute are to be commended for finding ways to feature these talented females with their webinars and Athena's Podium speaking series. The more we can put the word out that it is possible for women to have meaningful careers in cyber and cybersecurity the more we can entice operational and thought leadership into the industry while growing a much-needed pool of diverse cybersecurity professionals. Diversity in the workforce equals diversity in ideas and approaches". said Alycia Farrell, Board Member of the Tortora Brayda Institute and a member of the Association of US Cyber Forces (AUSCF) Executive Committee.
"As we move from the traditional work environment to more nimble organizations, I believe that the use of AI in the workplace is going to open so many doors for people. AI is being used to identify skills that people have that may not readily appear from one's resume. Nimble organizations recognize and embrace the need for skill sets as opposed to black and white credentials to survive and excel in today's world. Our Institute embraces the concept of diversity, equity, and inclusion and I'm very excited to be a part of it," said Dianna McCarthy, Member Tortora Brayda Institute; Vice President Women in Cyber Leadership, Inc.; Partner Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan, LLP.
One of the Institute's prioritized United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is UNSDG Goal 5 – Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. The 2030 deadline requested by the United Nations to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals is getting close and Goal 5 on gender equality seems far from being achieved. Recent research indicates that at the current pace of change, closing the global gender gap will take a staggering 108 years, and 202 years for economic gender parity. The Tortora Brayda Institute is working to find innovative ways that we can help meet this goal.
About Tortora Brayda Institute
Tortora Brayda Institute for Partnership Excellence is an International Organization for Partnership Development. The organization engages business, cultural, government, and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing business and economies. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.
