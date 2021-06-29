HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Matrix42 released the commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting, which concludes that the Matrix42 Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solution provides an increased ROI when switching from third-party vendors. The robust software assists companies with their digital transformation while delivering a high net present value and an impressive three-year 51 percent ROI.
A highly valued Matrix42 customer, a well-known international automotive supplier, sat down with Forrester consultants to discuss their experience using Matrix42 ESM. With the goal to successfully navigate an increasingly complex IT landscape, this company switched to Matrix42 ESM away from a very well-known third-party provider. The prerequisite for the investment was a substantial cost reduction while maintaining the same scope of services. According to the interview, the switch resulted in more transparency, increased flexibility, and an overall improvement in IT governance.
The Forrester framework provides potential customers with insights into the cost, benefit, flexibility, and risk factors of ESM implementations; and evaluates the impact of migrating to Matrix42 ESM. The results of the latest Forrester study are very promising. Fabian Henzler, VP Products at Matrix42, explains, "The study clearly shows that our customers benefit from the flexibility of our Enterprise Service Management solution. Apart from cost savings, process automation also significantly increases employee productivity and relieves the workload of the IT service desk. We're very delighted with this result. Companies interested in our services can leverage this report to gain a sound insight into the numerous benefits of our solution from a cost–benefit perspective."
Benefits of migrating to Enterprise Service Management
The Forrester study highlighted the following benefits from migrating to Matrix42 Enterprise Service Management:
Businesses can achieve a cost reduction compared to solutions from other providers, especially with regard to licensing, cloud, infrastructure, and support costs.
Both end users and IT staff benefit from Matrix42 ESM. End-user productivity increases due to the ten percent savings in the amount of time worked. The high level of automation bolsters the IT service desk efficiency by 33 percent.
In addition, there are productivity gains by reducing the off boarding workload by 20 percent.
At the same time, automation and self-service reduce IT service tickets and the time and effort required to process change requests by 15 percent each.
A benefit of the Matrix42 solution that cannot be quantified is greater end-user acceptance of the software through a better understanding of the service. In turn, this leads to optimized business results and an enhanced customer experience. Improved incident and change management means system availability is more stable, which benefits both customers and employees. Employees also gain greater data integrity and availability, which facilitates decision-making. The new ticketing system also results in a reduction in overall end-user wait time by up to three days.
The full study can accessed here: https://www.matrix42.com/en/resources/market-studies/total-economic-impact-of-matrix42-enterprise-service-management-136934?utm_source=Press
