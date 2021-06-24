BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), announced findings from a newly published Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The "Total Economic Impact™ Study of the LogRhythm Platform" revealed that organizations using the platform realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 258% over a three-year period, allowing the platform to pay for itself in less than six months.
For this commissioned study, Forrester Consulting interviewed customers utilizing LogRhythm in the cloud or on-premises to better understand the benefits, costs and risks associated with deploying the platform. Forrester then aggregated the experiences of those interviewed and combined the results into a single composite organization.
According to the independent study, the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform enables organizations to decrease the number of security alerts and false positives, detect security threats that otherwise may be missed, prioritize investigation among true positives, and investigate and resolve incidents faster — all of which result in overall reduced risk of a security breach. Organizations using the LogRhythm Platform see benefits, including:
- Faster investigation and resolution, valued at more than $1.7 million: Organizations can reduce average time spent to investigate and resolve a true positive incident by 90%.
- Improved ability to prioritize investigation and resolution, valued at $816,827: Organizations can reduce overall number of alerts, decrease the percentage of alerts that are false positives, and cut the amount of time an analyst requires to qualify an alert either true positive or false positive.
- Reduced risk of security breach, valued at $504,447: Deploying LogRhythm enables organizations to investigate and resolve security incidents faster, therefore reducing the risk of a security breach.
As an IS security director at a healthcare company stated in an interview about their LogRhythm experience, "Our chance of being compromised has been reduced, and we are more confident that if a malicious attacker did get in, we would detect the activity."
"Today, security teams face an increasing pressure to protect their organizations from evolving security risks and need solutions that effectively help mitigate threats before they become problems," said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. "Our goal at LogRhythm is to alleviate this pressure to allow more time for teams to focus on incidents that need human attention and reduce the risk of a breach. The Forrester study shows that our platform not only prepares organizations for whatever threats may come, but also enables them to prove the value and effectiveness of their security program. CISOs can use ROI research like the Total Economic Impact™ study to secure the necessary funding for security projects."
LogRhythm recently announced the launch of version 7.7 of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform. The update introduces new features designed to streamline the threat detection and response process.
To learn more about the study, download "The Total Economic Impact™ Of The LogRhythm Platform."
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm's award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform makes the world safer by protecting organizations, employees, and customers from the latest cyberthreats. It does this by providing a comprehensive platform with the latest security functionality, including security analytics; network detection and response (NDR); user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). Learn how LogRhythm empowers companies to be security first at logrhythm.com.
