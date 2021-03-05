ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM) announces the completion of a multi-million dollar investment to bring IBM Maximo Application Suite V8 (IBM MAS 8) to its customer base and other asset intensive organizations in the mid-to-enterprise market.
The investment expands TRM's SaaS and hosting offerings to the OpenShift, Kubernetes, and Docker containerized platforms. TRM is the only IBM business partner operating IBM MAS 8 in the AWS, Azure, Google (GCP) and IBM clouds. Manufacturing, oil and gas, telecommunications, and utility companies can now migrate IBM Maximo 7.x implementations to MAS SaaS or deploy new instances of IBM MAS 8 in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid cloud with TRM's support.
TRM has launched several offerings, such as its Maximo Advanced Asset Management solution, Maximo Prime Subscription and Bridge to SaaS incentive, to future-proof current Maximo users' investment and help them seamlessly transition into the new licensing program and advanced functionality of IBM MAS 8.
"As a key 'Build and Service' partner with IBM and Red Hat, we are excited about MAS 8 and look forward to accelerating the transition to the hybrid cloud platform," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "Our 25 years of EAM consulting experience helps organizations successfully implement the IOT and AI solutions now available in the Maximo Application Suite. We offer Maximo 8 at an attractive price point with our own embedded solutions like an AI enabled Assistant powered by Watson and our award-winning RulesManager Studio software."
