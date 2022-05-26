Customer Experience Platform Provider Joins Association Dedicated to Cloud Industry Growth
HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TotalCX, creators of the TotalCX Customer Experience Platform and a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced today that it has become a member of the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA). CCA is a peer association focused on supporting and educating businesses on the best ways to build, sell and scale their enterprise communications systems.
The CCA offers industry-leading cloud communications companies a forum to meet and discuss key industry topics and mutual and individual goals to advance the market forward and educate businesses on the best ways to build and scale their enterprise communications systems.
"We're thrilled to join CCA's global community of cloud communications service providers, vendors and platform providers," said Gary Graves, CEO at TotalCX. "Through our TotalCX Customer Experience Platform, we strive to optimize experiences for our business customers. Membership in CCA is an opportunity to enhance our value to our clients through collaboration with leading-edge vendors on best practices and technology innovation."
TotalCX is an AI-driven, cloud-based service that overlays businesses' on-prem or cloud phone systems with smart functionality, including:
- Real-time conversation analysis
- Call recording, indexing and transcription
- Rich dashboard and analytics
- Call accountability and compliance
The TotalCX Customer Experience Platform enables businesses to:
- Track calls and source inbound leads
- Monitor interactions
- Record and transcribe calls in real-time
- Spot keywords and analyze sentiment
- Detect mishandled calls
- Identify missed opportunities
- Act on real-time email and text alerts
- Perfect call performance
- Get reports and actionable analytics
"The Cloud Communications Alliance is excited to announce the induction of TotalCX into our organization," said CCA President Joseph Marion. "The CCA is a worldwide association of the most esteemed cloud communications providers on the globe, focused on sharing best practices for the good of the industry. The expertise on AI-driven communications and customer experience TotalCX brings to CCA will boost the overall value our members bring to the ongoing evolution of business communications for all organizations. On behalf of the CCA, I'm honored to welcome TotalCX."
Learn more about the TotalCX Customer Experience Platform on CCA's recent podcast here: https://www.cloudcommunications.com/totalcx-creates-easy-to-manage-customer-experiences-podcast/
Companies interested in partnering with TotalCX, please visit http://www.totalcx.com or call +1.833.290.0010.
About the CCA
The Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA) is the leading affiliation group representing the Cloud Communications Industry globally. The CCA represents over 150 companies including some of the largest global cloud service providers in the industry. The CCA serves as a "Voice for the Cloud Communications industry" as it represents thought leadership worldwide for financial and industry analysts, regulatory issues, and innovation. The CCA aims is to empower our members with information, relationships, and foresight to help advance the industry overall and help members individually provide the ultimate customer experience. For more information visit http://www.cloudcommunications.com.
About TotalCX
TotalCX is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. The company's proprietary TotalCX Customer Experience Platform multiplies the effectiveness of customer-facing teams by combining AI and automation technology to help businesses identify and respond to situations and opportunities in real-time. Whether voice or text, TotalCX call recording and real-time conversational AI technology captures and analyzes communications, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that results in more sales and more satisfied customers. The company's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. TotalCX's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit http://www.totalcx.com.
Media Contact
Leez May, TotalCX, 623.385.9891, lmay@interactivetel.com
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for TotalCX), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
