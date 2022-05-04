Totara is delighted to announce the winners of the Totara Awards 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Totara Awards recognize the best, most innovative Totara projects from around the world. This year, many of the entries showcased the early results achieved from the full Totara Talent Experience Platform (TXP), launched in October 2020.
Following the global pandemic, Totara received an influx of healthcare-related customer stories this year, so the decision was made to give multiple awards in this sector to celebrate the outstanding results of Totara's healthcare customers worldwide.
This year's project winners are:
- Best Education & Training Project - Bradford College and BeReady by Accipio
- Best Finance & Insurance Project - Argenta by Deloitte
- Best Government Project - Met Office by Catalyst
- Best Healthcare Project - Circle Health Group by Think Learning
- Best Healthcare Project Americas - Cleveland Clinic by Kineo
- Best Healthcare Project APAC - Royal Melbourne Hospital by Androgogic
- Best Healthcare Project EMEA - Charles River Laboratories by Actua Solutions
- Special Commendation Healthcare - Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by Chambury Learning
- Best Manufacturing Project - Glen Dimplex Heating and Ventilation by Cortexa
- Best Non-profit Project - Plan International by Synergy Learning
- Best Retail Project - SPAR by LearnChamp
- Best Sport & Lifestyle Project - Cinépolis by Kineo Latam
- Best Technology & Media Project - Amazon Alexa by Synergy Learning
- Best Transport & Logistics Project - Katoen Natie by delaware
Lars Hyland, Managing Director - EMEA at Totara, said: "For most of us it has been a tumultuous couple of years, an experience that has radically altered our ways of working. All of us at Totara are extremely proud and humbled by the way our Talent Experience Platform has been used to deliver the right learning and performance support to the right people at the right time in a rapidly changing environment.
"All of the winners this year deserve huge credit for leveraging the core flexibility of our software. However, a special mention must go to our healthcare customers who have, with the help of their expert partners, been able to rapidly scale provision in extremely difficult circumstances. Going forward, flexible software is critical to managing business risk and staying competitive, for which Totara is well placed to become the provider of choice."
