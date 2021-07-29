SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The adaptable Totara Engage was selected as one of the top learning experience platforms (LXPs) on account of criteria such as the quality of its features and capabilities, innovation and growth potential.
Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry, said: "This year's Top 20 Learning Experience Platform (LXP) companies continue to push the boundaries of engagement with the learner. The companies selected demonstrated how a learning system can truly impact the quality and efficacy of the learner experience. Leveraging AI, collaboration strategies and multi-modal learning, the top 20 LXP companies are focused on improving employee performance."
Totara Engage launched in October 2020 as part of Totara's Talent Experience Platform, which empowers organizations to break down HR silos and tackle learning, engagement and performance from a single integrated platform.
Maged Fahmy, Chief Commercial Officer at Totara, said: "We are delighted to be named a top LXP company by Training Industry within our first year of launching Totara Engage. Alongside Totara Learn and Totara Perform, this award is a further recognition of the features, functionality and flexibility of our Talent Experience Platform."
It supports informal learning activities, such as collaboration, knowledge sharing, content curation and content discovery, bringing learning into the flow of work and making learning more accessible within employees' busy schedules.
Collaborative workspaces, resource playlists, surveys and more are just some of the new ways that learners and subject matter experts can organize, share and discuss the topics that matter to them and their teammates.
2021 also saw the launch of a brand-new integration between Totara Engage and Microsoft Teams, supporting a seamless relationship between learning and day-to-day work and allowing learners to create content and resources, access and complete mandatory learning and browse the learning catalog without leaving Microsoft Teams for a streamlined user experience.
This recognition of Totara Engage adds to Totara's recent accolades which include the Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award, along with a Bronze Award for the full Talent Experience Platform.
For more information about Totara Engage, please visit the Totara website, or find the full top 20 list on the Training Industry website.
