SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Totara's TXP comprises learning management system (LMS) Totara Learn, learning experience platform (LXP) Totara Engage and performance management system Totara Perform, and launched in October 2020 in response to the growing demand for integrated talent and learning technology.
Totara Learn and Totara Perform also won silver awards in their categories, bringing Totara's total to three:
- Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce - Totara Talent Experience Platform (gold)
- Best Advance in Learning Management Technology - Totara Learn (silver)
- Best Advance in Performance Management Technology - Totara Perform (silver)
Richard Wyles, CEO at Totara, said: "A few short years ago we started designing a new approach to talent management - building a unified, but also highly flexible, talent engagement, performance and learning management platform that gives organizations the power to build unique employee experiences that better engage and develop their people - in a way that's just right for them.
For the Totara Talent Experience Platform to win the prestigious gold Excellence in Technology award just a year after launch is a huge achievement - industry recognition for our refreshing approach to the problem space of hybrid working, the successes of our global ecosystem of Totara Partners and a real testament to the hard work of the entire team here at Totara."
"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."
These three Excellence in Technology award wins follow Totara's two 2021 Excellence in Learning awards for their Totara Community implementation and their work with Deloitte Belgium.
Totara also won a gold Excellence in Technology award in 2020 for Totara Engage, meaning that every component of the Totara TXP has now received a gold or silver Brandon Hall Group award.
To see the full list of winners, visit the Brandon Hall Group website.
Media Contact
Kayleigh Tanner, Totara, +441273964014, kayleigh.tanner@totaralearning.com
SOURCE Totara