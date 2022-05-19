Atlanta-based benefits consulting firm Totem Solutions named among best workplaces in America
ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Totem Solutions has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the June 2022 issue, on newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
Totem's engineered health plans save clients between 8% and 29% annually. By leveraging data, incorporating fiduciary best practices, and incentivizing employees to utilize the highest quality of care possible, Totem offers better benefits for companies' employees and their bottom lines.
One of the significant challenges facing C-Suites across the country is recruiting and retaining top talent — and studies show that recruiting and retention improve significantly with better and more attractive healthcare benefits. As a result, Totem's clients are well-positioned to offer better benefits that attract and retain top talent, while reversing the trend of skyrocketing costs for healthcare.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Our mantra, 'Be there for everyone,' is the filter through which we make all decisions — both internally and externally," said Debbie Schultz, President at Totem. "Simply put: It's the foundation of our culture and client support strategy. At Totem, being there for everyone is about being there for each other — in the office and at home. It's also about ensuring our own employees have affordable access to the highest quality medical care, ensuring the well-being of our employees and their families. The better we take care of our employees, the better our employees take care of our clients. A point of pride for us is this foundational reality and belief that our engineered healthcare plans prevent cost from ever being a barrier to employees receiving the best quality care."
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About Totem Solutions
Totem is a benefits consulting firm that designs and implements customized healthcare benefit plans that save clients between 8% and 29% in annual savings, while ensuring their employees get better benefits at a lower cost. Totem offers a concierge-level member support center that handles everything from administration to enrollment, employee communications, enhanced employee adoption and engagement, to part-time benefits, and more. Totem brings organizations everywhere a higher standard of employee care. As a result, Totem's clients can offer better benefits to their employees at much lower annual costs than status quo plans. Learn about our commitment to helping clients at http://www.totemsolutions.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit http://www.QuantumWorkplace.com.
Media Contact
Geoffrey Rowson, Totem, +1 (770) 876-9239, geoff@totemsolutions.com
SOURCE Totem