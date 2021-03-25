CUPERTINO, Calif., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation, a non-profit organization to support the needy and underprivileged, today added Chris Funk as its newest board advisor.
As a TALScouts board advisor, Chris will help provide his educational expertise and resources to further develop the TALScouts program, encouraging students to volunteer to give back to their community. Touch-A-Life's TALScouts program is designed to build social entrepreneurship skills, access to corporate internships, while earning voluntary hours by bringing the local community needs to the TALGiving crowdfunding platform, all virtual—so that they can continue to learn and help out their local community from a distance.
"The TALScouts program will be a game changer for students desperately wanting to bring to life what they are learning in theory and apply it to solving real world problems. High school students have demonstrated their creative spirit during this pandemic and want to actively respond to social justice issues intersecting their lives." Chris Funk
Chris is currently the Superintendent of East Side Union High School District. A native of San Jose, he received his MA in Social Science from San Jose State University in 1991. Chris has been in public education for the past twenty-nine years working in San Jose Unified for the past eighteen years; fourteen as an administrator.
"We are honored to add Chris as our latest board advisor—his extensive background in leading educational efforts across the bay area will help expand our TALScouts program both local and nationwide, providing students with an opportunity to give back for good," said Veena Gundavelli, Chief Evangelizer, TALScouts Inc., DBA, Touch-A-Life Foundation.
About Touch-A-Life Foundation
The Touch-A-Life Foundation is a non-profit organization (please view IRS approved exemption document 501(c)(3)), founded in 2012, to support the needy. We are built on the principle that helping others is good for the society. Our mission is to create one-to-one connections between donors and recipients, matching them based on needs. By utilizing technologies such as blockchain, social media networks, cloud, and mobile applications we are bridging the gap between those looking to make a difference and those with need of assistance.
