Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Platform Recognized as Remote Work Pioneer. Sidekick Agent Coaching Solution Awarded CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year.
INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading contact center employee engagement and performance management solutions provider, received two technology excellence awards for its Agent Coaching and Contact Center Performance Management solutions. TouchPoint One's Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Platform won the TMC Remote Work Pioneer Award, and TouchPoint One Agent Coaching solution, Sidekick, was awarded CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year.
"Successful contact centers must be informed, agile, aligned, and engaged," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "We are laser-focused on developing tools that equip, inspire, and empower today's distributed customer contact workforces and greatly value partnering with our clients to deliver enduring solutions that elevate workforce productivity and employee experience. We are honored to be selected by CUSTOMER Magazine and TMC for the Product of the Year and Remote Work Pioneer Awards."
Acuity is an advanced contact center performance management platform. The system collects, generates, and synthesizes disparate systems data to fuel an integrated suite of specialized business tools that include real-time dashboards, departmental/functional scorecards, quality monitoring, agent coaching, virtual meeting & screen share, performance review, chat & email, analytics & reporting, and multiple gamification options delivered in a cloud-based SaaS platform. TouchPoint One's Agent Coaching solution, aka "Sidekick," enables supervisors and other front-line leaders to manage coaching, recognition, and other agent support activities intelligently and systematically across the full spectrum of performance metrics.
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TouchPoint One for their continued product innovation with 2022 Product of the Year and 2nd Annual Remote Work Pioneer Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TouchPoint One contact center solutions have proven deserving of their elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from TouchPoint One throughout 2022 and beyond."
Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that customer contact organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively enhanced financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders choose Acuity for its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operating expense.
To learn more about Acuity and TouchPoint One, visit the TouchPoint One website.
TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com
TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC.
