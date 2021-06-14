INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today that it has joined the Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) ISV Program. TouchPoint One has earned Five9 accreditation for its Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Solution which is now available via the Five9 App Marketplace. Acuity features pre-built integrations with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform allowing seamless access to Acuity performance intelligence dashboards, coaching, gamification, virtual meeting, screen share, and other features.
"Contact centers faced unexpected challenges last year as they shifted some or all of their employees to working from home, accelerating their shift to digital contact center solutions," said Walt Rossi, Five9 Vice President of Business Development. "TouchPoint One's solutions help solve two of the biggest challenges that come with a decentralized workforce: getting a real-time view of performance and keeping employee engagement levels high."
With integrations into Five9 and various customer, workforce, and vendor engagement data sources, TouchPoint One users no longer need to interpret performance status based on numerous siloed reports. Touchpoint One's digital performance and engagement management platform collects and synthesizes data from multiple systems in real-time, generating customized KPIs and role-based scorecards that customers can use as a "single source of truth" on their organization's performance.
"Since the pandemic started, we've seen tremendous growth in our employee engagement features," says Greg Salvato, CEO at TouchPoint One. "With managers no longer able to literally 'walk the floor,' our virtual meeting, gamification and coaching modules enable the side conversations, teaching moments and team contests that strengthen relationships and keep the focus on the employee."
TouchPoint One's award-winning gamification solution, A-GAME, provides various themes for its center-wide contests, including its most popular, based on the fantasy sports model. Additionally, managers use A-GAME Flex to create short-term ad hoc contests to boost productivity for their agents and teams.
"Our Five9 investment was critical to our success and now our TouchPoint One investment will take us to another level. We rely on dashboards and scorecards to tell us where we are, and then on the employee engagement features to help us move the dial," said Dave Kercher, Contact Center Director at Sunpro Solar Energy Specialists. "The pre-built integration with Five9 simplified our roll-out and we now have a performance view that aligns with our unique business objectives—all at a lower cost than we expected."
Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that customer contact organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively enhanced financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders trust Acuity due to its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operating expenses.
About Five9
Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. https://www.touchpointone.com
